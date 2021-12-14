Senate now has the rare chance of electing someone like Kátia Abreu to TCU – 12/14/2021

THE The Senate must hold an election today, without an agreement — and nothing points to that — to fill the vacancy at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). Raimundo Carreiro leaves the Casa to take over the Brazilian embassy in Portugal. Three lawmakers are vying for the seat: Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG) and Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), who is the government leader in the Senate. I’m rooting for Katia to win. And I will tell you why.

The outcome of the dispute is uncertain. The senator has the support of base and opposition senators and also has support from the MDB, Bezerra’s party. The government’s leadership in the House gives this, of course, transit in all acronyms. Anastasia has the official support of her party and of Podemos. Today, the distribution of seats in the Senate is as follows:

15 – MDB

12 – PSD

09 – We can

07 – PP

06 – DEM

06 – PSDB

06 – PT

05 – PL

03 – Citizenship

03 – PDT

03 – PROS

02 – PSL

02 – Network

01 – PSC

01 – Republicans

The data above still does not disregard the merger of DEM and PSL and the announced migration of Fabiano Contarato (ES) from Rede to PT.

WHY KATIA

Saying that a politician works well and takes his duties seriously sounds almost offensive to the ears of some, who understand that this profession of ours must be reduced to the art of cursing. Almost always, unfortunately, for good reasons, admit it, that’s how it is. But I do speak well of the senator. He is one of the most studious people I know. Few in pubic life are so devoted to their craft.

Katia played a very relevant role at a crucial moment in Brazilian public life: the debate, voting and approval of the Forest Code — that text that was so refined at the time and that gave Brazil a vanguard role in the defense of the environment. It helped make the country a protagonist in conservationism without robbing it of its status as an agricultural power. The left attacked her hard. He lent her the unfair label of “chainsaw queen”—nonsense! So much so that she became Minister of Agriculture in a PT government.

The senator gave an important role to the National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), taking it from a purely reactive position, so that the entity itself started to invest in the development of technical criteria to debate the preservation of the environment . Afterwards, I think, he walked a path that was not very prudent.

The congressman also played a central role in the improvement of Embrapa and in the company’s partnership with farmers in defense of the research. Few politicians, like Kátia, gather so much information about public accounts and about the insertion of the Brazilian economy in the world. She studies.

She disputes one of the three TCU seats that fall to the Senate. Therefore, it is evident that there is a political bias in the choice, whether or not the indicated person holds an elective mandate. In spite of that, given that it is an organ that, in the last instance, determines whether the public money was well spent, it is also convenient for the candidate to have a militant profile — in defense of public affairs — and a technical one.

All the better if the senator, as they say, gathers votes from the opposition and the situation. It is so rare for this to happen, in a country addicted to confrontation, that the opportunity should not be missed.

ANASTASIA

I know nothing to discredit the name of Antonio Anastasia, who arrived at the Senate through the PSDB, later migrating to the PSD. Originally from the Minas Gerais government bureaucracy, he was elected governor, as an ally of Aécio Neves, and later became a senator. He has behaved correctly in the House.

TCU will not be in bad shape if he is chosen, but I think that, when compared with Katia’s experience, he lacks the breadth of interests and the diversity of experiences expected of a TCU minister. It seems to me that the court will be more vigilant with her than with him.

CALF RABBIT

I don’t like to see the senator running for this vacancy. The reason is simple: he is the government leader in the Senate and holds a position of power that does not exist for his competitors, whether he wants to or not.

Bezerra has already been the target of some investigations, as follows below, in the synthesis made by the Poder 360 website, which brings the senator’s version. Look at the cases and what he says. I’ll be back later.

1 – Suape Case (TCE-PE No. 1408186-6): The Pernambuco Court of Auditors ruled that a donation of sand in the port area was irregular and calculated a loss of R$ 5.7 million

Other side: “Recognizing the mistake in the decision rendered by the TCE-PE, the 1st Court of the Public Treasury of Recife issued an injunction suspending the effects of the judgment that judged the accounts to be irregular during the period in which I was president of the Port of Suape, as per the decision in the records of the Ordinary Action Annulment No. 0029413-60.2019.8.17.2001, dated 05/16/2019, and confirmed unanimously by the Court of Justice of Pernambuco The court decision could not have been different since the accounts had already been approved by the TCE- PE, having even become final and unappealable. Thus, with the effects of the TCE-PE ruling being suspended by court order, the process does not fit into any of the hypotheses of article 2 of Resolution No. 334/2021, of the Court of Federal Accounts”;…

2 – Special Accounts Taking (TCU 013.846/2021-3): expenses incompatible with an agreement signed between the municipality and the federal government were incurred while the senator was mayor of Petrolina, resulting in a loss of R$9.6 million;

Other side: “The process is in the preliminary stage, not even having a preliminary pronouncement from the TCU audit. Thus, there is no order determining the summons of senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho to present a defense. The defense clarifies that the accounts of all agreements are approved and emphasizes that the TCU issued a certificate attesting that Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho does not have accounts deemed irregular.”

3 – Administrative misconduct, Petrolina Public Treasury (No. 0003020-73.2011.8.17.1130): he was unable to prove the execution of the works under a contract with ANA (National Water Agency) while he was mayor of Petrolina, resulting in a refund of R$1.6 million. In December 2011, the case was dismissed by the Public Finance Court of the District of Petrolina, but there are appeals that are still pending in the case.

Other side: “Also in the preliminary phase, and the initial petition did not even go beyond the preliminary judgment of receipt provided for in article 17, paragraph 7 of the Administrative Impropriety Law. The accusations of non-evidence or non-execution of the agreed object are not supported. This Agreement of Transfer had its accountability judged by TCU on 8/7/2018, through Judgment No. 7170/2018 – TCU – 2nd Chamber, which determined the filing of the records due to the absence of the constitution and valid development assumptions and regular process.”…

4 – Administrative misconduct, Federal Court of Paraná (No. 5057144-14.2018.4.04.7000): in a plea awarded at Lava Jato, Paulo Roberto Costa says that the senator would have asked for R$ 20 million in undue advantages to favor companies in the Port of Suape. The lawsuit has been in progress since 2018 and has already led to the senator’s asset blocking order in 2019.

Other side: “The indication as ‘defendant’ on the website of the Federal Court is not suitable for all procedural aspects of the various actions provided for in our legislation. According to art. 17, §7, of the Administrative Impropriety Law, the one that is filed in action of impropriety will only be considered a defendant if the judge understands that the initial petition must be processed. This is the so-called phase of receipt of the action, which precedes the summons. In the case of this process, the 1st Federal Court of Curitiba has not yet handed down a decision on the receipt of the lawsuit. For this reason, none of the persons involved in that process is legally considered as a defendant, which rules out any impediment in relation to the TCU Resolution. This lawsuit stems from Inquiry 4005, filed by the Federal Supreme Court for absence of evidence of any criminal conduct”

5 – 4593 Inquiry in the STF: deviation of approximately R$ 2 million in the construction of Pier 5 and the Oil Pier at the port of Suape. The case was sent to the lower court in 2018, where it has been in progress since then.

Other side: Inquiry in preliminary investigation stage.” …

6 – 4513 Inquiry at the STF: According to the PF, Fernando Bezerra and Fernando Bezerra Filho received directly and indirectly R$ 10,443,900 paid by the contractors OAS, Barbosa Mello and Constremac/Mendes Junior, between 2012 and 2014, when Fernando Bezerra was Minister of National Integration. In November, Minister Roberto Barroso sent the case to the 1st instance,

Other side: “The Attorney General’s Office requested that the inquiry be closed due to the absence of elements that could support a possible complaint. Contrary to the opinion of the PGR, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso ordered the inquiry to be sent to the 1st instance. In this case, too, there is no criminal action opened against senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho. The senator denies the accusations, based solely on the isolated words of alleged collaborators, without presenting any supporting evidence.”

RETURN

The candidate for a vacancy at TCU must have an unblemished reputation. The Senate has published a resolution to define what this consists of. It cannot be indicated to a vacancy who:

– is the target of criminal action for an intentional crime against the public administration;

– is a defendant in an action of administrative misconduct;

– has had accounts relating to public office or function rejected by irregularities;

– is subject to a court decision (even if there is an appeal);

– has been sentenced to loss of public office or has been removed from office.

Bezerra sent the senators a letter in which he says he is able to run, attaching clearance certificates – issued by the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Court and by the TCU itself – indicating that he is not yet a defendant, although he is called that at least once on the Federal Court website . As seen above, it is held to be a mistake.

I don’t confuse

Everyone knows I don’t confuse politics with the police station. And I don’t take a charge by investigation; conviction investigation; conviction against which an appeal is possible.

I think, however, that since this is not a position in the Executive or in the Legislature, but in a supervisory body, it is preferable that there be fewer explanations to be given. This does not mean that, in those two Powers, there may be swindlers. Here we are dealing with the saying of Caesar’s wife, who has to appear honest, in addition to being honest. The fact that Bezerra Coelho felt obliged to present six negative certificates shows that he can and should continue in the political debate. At TCU, for now, as they say in my country, “it doesn’t decorate”.

There was rarely a chance to appoint someone as capable to court as Katia. And, as noted, this is not another irreconcilable clashes between government and opposition. Once in a while, a little rationality won’t hurt us.