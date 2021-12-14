Sérgio Mallandro appears unrecognizable after facial harmonization: “Gretchen’s face”

Sérgio Mallandro published the before and after of his appearance and shared opinions on the web; see pictures

the comedian Sergio Mallandro joined the list of celebrities who surrendered to the famous facial matching. This Monday (13), he used his social networks to share the before and after procedures.

In his Instagram feed, he appeared completely unrecognizable and younger-faced after making the apps. It is noticeable that there were changes in the jaw, cheeks, forehead and even the chin.

“Hah! It’s Mallandro’s little toning, it’s Mallandro’s little toning. I’m brand new, huh. I’m brand new. I’m all Nikolascagezinho!”, he joked in the caption, quoting a famous web meme.

However, in the comments, some fans did not like the final result very much, even comparing it with Gretchen, who has already done several facial procedures. “It got worse”, wrote one, adding a laugh emoji.

“You look like Gretchen”, added another. However, there were followers who liked the initiative. “I lived to see Mallandro harmonized. I loved the self-esteem”, typed a fan. “Rejuvenated 20 years”, noticed another.

EITA

the girlfriend of Sergio Mallandro, the cat Danielly Borges, talked to the followers, between questions and others, opened the couple’s intimacy and dealt with spicy subjects.

Is that the blonde was asked if age did not interfere at the time H. Honestly, she took advantage of the moment to even praise the performance of her boyfriend, 66 years old.

Look: