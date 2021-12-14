Sergio Ramos comments on Champions League reunion with Real Madrid: “I’m going to kill myself for PSG” | Champions League

Sergio Ramos will be one of the main characters in the duel between PSG and Real Madrid, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. This was one of the eight clashes defined this Monday, in the draw made by uefa. Idol of the Spanish club, the defender said he would give his life for the current team.
– Fate is capricious. I would like to face another team. Everyone knows the affection and love I have for Real Madrid. Now it’s my turn to defend PSG and I’ll do my best to get through. It’s the team that bets on me. I’ll kill myself for PSG – he said.
Sergio Ramos in PSG training — Photo: AFP
Sergio Ramos, signed at the start of the current season, faced clinical problems and only made his PSG debut at the end of November. The Spanish defender should be in shape until the duel, which will only take place in February of next year. He analyzed the moment of Real Madrid, citing Vini Jr.
– Vinícius promised, but it is already a reality. I’m glad I talked to him. I don’t know if he will be able to play with Mbappé, but nobody knows what will happen. Real Madrid are doing very well. On a defensive level too. It’s good to create an advantage because we don’t know what can happen – concluded.
Vini Jr has been one of Real Madrid’s biggest standouts this season — Photo: Reuters
