Sergio Ramos regrets clash with Real Madrid

Current defender of Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos will meet the former club Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, and regretted the clash with the merengue team.

At a press conference, the former Real captain revealed a “mixed feeling” after the draw held today. Sergio Ramos did not hide his affection for the merengue team, and stated that it will be a pleasure to return to the Santiago Bernabéu. On the other hand, the Spaniard admitted that he did not like the match.

“I would like it to be another team. It’s a mixture of feelings. I would like not to have this confrontation, but returning to the Bernabéu, to my home, is something joyful, especially for me, on a sentimental level,” said Ramos.

The player, however, promised full dedication to PSG to “try to make it through the tie”.

“They know the affection I have for Real Madrid, for the fans, and that will never change. But now I have to face the present. I’m a PSG player, I’ll defend my team and I’ll do everything possible to try and pass the tie. It’s going to be a game. very tough. For football lovers, it’s a great duel. It’s up to me to defend my interests, and PSG, who bet on me,” he added.

The clash between PSG and Real Madrid only came after the second draw of the Champions League round of 16, due to a technical problem. In the first switch, the French club would face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United. Real would face Benfica, from Jorge Jesus.