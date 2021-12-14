Series in the Week: Season 2 of The Witcher debuts on Netflix; look!

This week, the series The Witcher will be back on Netflix with its long-awaited 2nd season. The production, starring Henry Cavill, promises to surprise viewers with countless conflicts and exciting battles. Apparently, Geralt de Rivia will have important decisions to be made during the new episodes.

The cast also features guest appearances Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Rei Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo , Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina and Emma Appleton as Princess Renfri.

It is worth noting that the series NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, SWAT, Magnum PI and blue bloods, from CBS, 9-1-1, the resident, Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, from Fox, in addition to the rookie and Abbott Elementary, from ABC, are on hiatus for the holiday season and only return with new episodes in 2022.

the same with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime and The Blacklist, from NBC, and still walker and Nancy Drew, from The CW. Each of these productions will be back in different days and months. But always be aware, as we will be available to inform you when all of them return to their respective broadcasting schedules.

So, check out the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (13/12)

4400 — unpublished episode (1×8)

All American — unpublished episode (4×7)

Tuesday (12/14)

Next Tuesday (14), The CW airs the last part of “Armageddon”, an event much anticipated by fans of the series. (The CW/Reproduction)Source: The CW

Wasn’t in the Script — Premiere of Season 1 on Netflix (1×1, 1×2 and 1×3)

grand grew — Season 1 premiere on NBC

The Murders At Starved Rock — premiere of the miniseries on HBO

The Flash — unpublished episode (8×5)

riverdale — unpublished episode (6×5)

FBI — unpublished episode (4×9)

FBI: Most Wanted — unpublished episode (3×9)

FBI: International — unpublished episode (1×9)

queens — unpublished episode (1×8)

The Last OG — unpublished episode (4×9)

Wednesday (12/15)

Conflict between Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) escalates in episode 5 of the Marvel series. (Disney+/Reproduction)Source: Disney+

Elite: Short Stories — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Tampa Bay for Sale — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Kenan — Season 2 premiere on NBC

Mr. Mayor — Season 2 premiere on NBC

Archer hawk — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×5)

Thursday (16/12)

New episodes of Aggretsuko will come to Netflix this week. (Netflix/Reproduction)Source: Netflix

Aggretsuko — Season 4 premiere on Netflix

Station Eleven — Season 1 premiere on HBO Max

MacGruber — premiere of season 1 on Peacock

Grey’s Anatomy — unpublished episode (18×8)

Station 19 — unpublished episode (5×8)

And Just Like That… — unpublished episode on HBO Max (1×3)

Star Trek: Discovery — unpublished episode (4×5)

big sky — unpublished episode (2×8)

Legacies — unpublished episode (4×5)

Friday (12/17)

Moraine (Rosamund Pike) could be on his way to the Eye of the World. (Amazon Prime Video/Playback)Source: Amazon Prime Video

The Witcher — Season 2 premiere on Netflix

Married farewell — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Fast and Furious: Asphalt Spies Returning Home — Season 6 premiere on Netflix

with love — Premiere of Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video

the wheel in time — unpublished episode on Amazon Prime Video (1×7)

The Expanse — Premiere of Season 6 on Amazon Prime Video (6×2)

LOL: Last One Laughing — unreleased episodes on Amazon Prime Video (3×3 and 3×4)

How to with John Wilson — unpublished episode (2×4)

The Shrink Next Door — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (1×8)

Dickinson — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (3×9)

The King of Porcelain — previously unreleased episodes on Netflix (1×17 and 1×18)

Saturday (12/18)

Singles, Islanders and Desperate — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Inspector Koo Kyung Yi — unreleased episodes on Netflix (1×3 and 1×4)

Sunday (12/19)

the girl from oslo — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Dexter: New Blood — unpublished episode (1×6)

insecure — unpublished episode (5×9)

yellowjackets — unpublished episode (1×6)

Mayor of Kingstown — unpublished episode on Paramount+ (1×7)

Power Book II: Ghost — unpublished episode (2×5)

Curb Your Enthusiasm — unpublished episode (11×9)

hightown — unpublished episode (2×9)

yellowstone — unpublished episode (4×8)

Harrison (Jack Alcott) could suffer the consequences for his father’s actions in Iron Lake. (Showtime/Playback)Source: Showtime

