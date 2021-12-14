Services sector deepens deceleration and falls for the second month in a row – 12/14/2021 – Market

The services sector in Brazil started the fourth quarter in the red. In October, it registered a drop of 1.2% in volume, compared to September, informed this Tuesday (14) the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

This is the second consecutive decline in services. The 1.2% low is the biggest for October since 2016.

The result was below market projections. Analysts consulted by the agency Reuters projected a monthly increase of 0.1%.

The performance deepens the signs of loss of breath in the sector amidst a context of weakness in economic activity. In September, the decline had been 0.7%.

In October, the services segment reduced the positive distance in relation to the pre-pandemic level. With the new result, it was 2.1% above the level of February 2020.

This distance was longer. In August, the sector operated 4.1% above the pre-crisis rate.

“We notice a loss of rhythm in the services sector”, said Rodrigo Lobo, manager of the IBGE survey.

The segment involves a wide variety of businesses, from bars and restaurants to financial, technology and educational institutions. It is also the country’s main employer.​

During the pandemic, the provision of diverse services suffered a shock. The hit occurred because the sector gathers activities dependent on the movement of customers, which was reduced by restrictions to contain Covid-19. Hotels, bars, restaurants and events are part of the list of impacted businesses.

What eased the fall generated by the coronavirus was the advancement of technology-related services. These activities had heated demand during the period of social isolation.

In October, the decrease of 1.2% was accompanied by falls in four of the five activities investigated by the IBGE, with emphasis on information and communication services (-1.6%) and other services (-6.7%).

The other declines came from professional, administrative and complementary services (-1.8%) and transportation (-0.3%).

According to Lobo, the setbacks in activities that are less dependent on the circulation of consumers are explained, in part, by the higher basis of comparison. There are also reflections from the still fragile economic activity in the country, according to the IBGE analyst.

The only positive rate in October was registered by services provided to families, which rose 2.7% in October. It was the seventh consecutive advance. During this period, the accumulated increase was 57.3%.

The services provided to families involve, for example, the areas of accommodation and food. Despite the advance in October, the activity is still 13.6% below the pre-pandemic, the biggest negative distance from the survey. In other words, the resumption is still incomplete.

This Tuesday, the IBGE also reported that, compared to October 2020, the services sector as a whole grew 7.5%.

In the year, the sector accumulates an increase of 11%. In a longer period of 12 months, the advance was 8.2%.

With the boost of vaccination against Covid-19 and the reopening of the economy, face-to-face services are betting on an improvement in business by the end of the year.

The recovery, on the other hand, is threatened by the scenario of escalating inflation, higher interest rates and difficulties in the labor market. Together, these factors affect the purchasing power of families.

According to the IBGE, high inflation already impacts service sectors such as air transport. A sign of this is the increase in passages throughout the pandemic.

Before disclosing the performance of services, the IBGE presented two other sector indicators for October: industrial production and retail sales. Both were in red.

Factory output dropped 0.6% in October, the fifth consecutive low. Commerce shrank 0.1% in the same month, the third retreat in a row.

