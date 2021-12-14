Services sector drops 1.2% in October and registers 2nd consecutive fall | Economy

The volume of services provided in Brazil fell 1.2% in October, compared to September, the second consecutive monthly retraction, show the data released this Tuesday (14) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the comparison with October 2020, the volume of services increased 7.5%, the eighth consecutive positive rate.

With the result of October, the sector is still 2.1% above the pre-pandemic level, but it has reduced the distance in relation to the level of February 2020, showing the loss of steam in the recovery.

“This loss does not eliminate the 6.2% gain observed in the April-August period, but it reduces the distance from the pre-pandemic level. In August, the sector was 4.1% above the level of February 2020, rising to 3.3% in September and 2.1% now in October”, highlighted Rodrigo Lobo, research manager.

With the second fall in a row, the sector is now 9.3% below the record reached in November 2014.

The IBGE also revised the result for September, from a drop of 0.6% to a retraction of 0.7%.

The result of October came worse than expected. The median of projections captured by Valor Data was a drop of 0.2%. The range of projections ranged from a fall of 1.2% to a rise of 0.5%. The median expectation for the result of October 2021 compared to October 2020 was 9.1%, with a range between 7.5% and 10.4%.

Despite the drop of 1.9% in two months, the sector still accumulates an increase of 11% in the year. In 12 months, it registered an increase of 8.2%, reaching the highest rate in the historical series, started in December 2012.

The quarterly moving average index dropped 0.5% in the quarter ended in October, interrupting the predominantly positive trajectory started in July 2020.

Four of the five activities investigated had a fall in October, with emphasis on information and communication services (-1.6%) and other services (-6.7%).

“The segment that showed the main negative impact was telecommunications. This drop is explained by the readjustment in fixed telephony rates, which increased by 7.33% this month. This pressure coming from prices, ended up impacting the volume indicator of the subsector”, explained Lobo.

On the other hand, services provided to families grew by 2.7% from September to October, recording the seventh consecutive increase. Even so, it is the segment that is furthest from the pre-pandemic level, being 13.6% below the level of February 2020.

Regionally, 23 of the 27 federation units had a retraction in October 202. The most important impact came from Rio de Janeiro (-3.2%), followed by São Paulo (-0.5%), Rio Grande do Sul (- 4.0%), Paraná (-2.1%) and Mato Grosso (-6.0%). On the high side, Ceará (2%) registered the main expansion.

See the result of the subgroups of each major activity:

Services provided to families: 2.7%

Accommodation and food services: 2.5%

Information and communication services: -1.6%

Information and communication technology (ICT) services: -1.2%

Telecommunications: -2.2%

Information technology services: -0.2%

Audiovisual services: -1.7%

Professional, administrative and complementary services: -1.8%

Technical and professional services: -4.1%

Administrative and complementary services: -1.3%

Transport, auxiliary services to transport and mail: -0.3%

Land transport: 1%

Waterway transport: 1.4%

Air transport: -5.3%

Storage, auxiliary services to transport and mail: -1.4%

Other services: -6.7%

Of the 17 groups and subgroups monitored by the IBGE, 9 are still below the pre-pandemic level. And of the 5 major activities, 3 have not yet recovered from their losses. See chart below:

Tourist activities grow 1% in October

The index of tourist activities grew 1% from September to October, registering the sixth consecutive positive rate. However, thesegment is still 19.5% below the level of February last year.

The most relevant positive contribution in the month came from São Paulo (1.1%), followed by Minas Gerais (1.8%). In the opposite direction, Bahia (-7.2%) and Distrito Federal (-10.1%) registered the decreases with the greatest impact on the index.

The services sector is the one that has the greatest weight in the Brazilian economy and was the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has been the main highlight of the recovery in 2021, favored by the advance of vaccination and the reopening of the economy.

In the 3rd quarter, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of services grew by 1.1%, while the Brazilian economy as a whole had a retraction of 0.1%, which placed the country in technical recession.

The economic slowdown has been pressured by rising inflation, rising interest rates, falling household incomes, rising indebtedness, still high unemployment and concerns about the situation of public accounts. Consumer confidence drops in November to the lowest level since April, according to a survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

Last week, the IBGE showed that retail sales fell in October for the 3rd month in a row, contradicting high expectations. Industrial production, on the other hand, had the fifth consecutive monthly retraction.

The market started to project an advance of 4.65% for the GDP in 2021. The growth forecast for next year is now at just 0.50%. And some analysts are already talking about stagnation and even a new recession.

For 2021 inflation, the expectation is for a rate of 10.05% in 2021 and 5.02% in 2022, also above the government’s target ceiling. The expectation for the basic interest rate of the economy at the end of 2022 was raised from 11.25% to 11.50%.