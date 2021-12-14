Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is free on GOG until Wednesday

This week GOG started its year-end promotion (winter in the US) and, to promote the games at a discount, it is offering Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun entirely free. The game can be activated on your account until Wednesday of this week, the 15th.

As usual, to activate the game you need to accept to receive advertising emails and other information from GOG, something the CD Projekt Red store always requires when offering a game for free.

3 more game giveaways coming later on GOG (Dec 23, Dec 27, Jan 3) https://t.co/zD4pnTPUwM #ad Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun currently free now https://t.co/SYhMApV3Cq pic.twitter.com/fz2G0BqoPc — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 13, 2021

It probably won’t be a bad deal to accept GOG’s order, as the store plans to offer three more games for free around Christmas. The titles have yet to be revealed, but a roadmap of the winter promotion shows that the games will be offered on December 23rd and 27th, and then on January 3rd.

In addition to enjoying Shadow Tactics for free, it’s worth checking out GOG promotions at least every other day this month. That’s because the store has implemented a system of lightning deals that only last 48 hours, but that bring considerable discounts on some games.

GOG relies on modern games, but it mainly stands out in older titles – hence its name: Good Old Games. The store’s premise of only accepting DRM-free games makes purchasing some of these classics even more attractive.