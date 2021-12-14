Shaken by scandal, Golden Globe has uncertain edition 2022 – Culture

The feature film ‘Ataque dos ces’, by Jane Campion, produced by Netflix, had seven nominations. Platform accumulated 17 in total (photo: Netflix/publication) With seven nominations each, the films “Belfast” and “Ataque dos ces” lead the dispute for the Golden Globes 2022, whose departure was given this Monday (13/12), with the announcement of the candidates. Among the series, HBO’s “Succession” came out ahead, with five drama nominations. Two AppleTV+ productions – the comedy “Ted Lasso” and the drama “The Morning Show” – compete in four categories each. However, Netflix got the most referrals: 17 in all.

All competing series are available in Brazil. The movies, no. “Belfast”, directed by Kenneth Branagh, only hits theaters across the country at the end of February. Based on the director’s own childhood and shot both in color and in black and white, it follows the trajectory of a boy (jude Hill, newcomer in feature films) lived in turbulent Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. In the cast are Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Ciarn Hinds.

J “Ataque dos ces”, launched by Netflix, the first feature in 12 years directed by New Zealander Jane Campion. Shot in the filmmaker’s home country, although the plot takes place in Montana, in the mid-1920s, the film is a drama dressed up as a Western. On the scene are two rich farmer brothers – roles of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons – who are opposites in every way. The marriage of one of them, and the arrival of the groom’s stepson on the farm, will have serious consequences for the family.

Other highlights of the nomination list go to the 2021 phenomenon series, the South Korean “Round 6”, which is in three categories, and to Lady Gaga. Ridley Scott’s much-vaunted feature “Casa Gucci” only received one nomination for the singer and actress – who already collects, that is, two Golden Globes.

With the letters presented, the big question, which will be answered in the coming weeks, until the day of the ceremony, on January 9, is one: after all, who cares about a Golden Globe these days?.

CRISIS

Now in its 79th edition, the award sponsored by the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association (HFPA) faces its greatest crisis. Last February, on the eve of the awards, the Los Angeles Times ran a devastating story for the association’s image.

The data showed that there was no diversity among the voting members (among the less than 100 people who were part of the association, there was not even a black journalist). More: there were cases of favoring certain films through bribery on the part of the group’s voters. And a former president, Phillip Berk, attacked the Black Lives Matter movement in a private group conversation.

The consequences were not long in coming. Famous names in Hollywood, such as actors Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, went public to criticize the HFPA’s racism; Tom Cruise returned the three trophies he earned throughout his career. In May, NBC confirmed that the ceremony, which traditionally opens Hollywood’s awards season, would not be televised in 2022. Fun and more relaxed than the Oscars, the party had been broadcast on the network for 25 years.

Without prestige, the HFPA has been trying to put out the fire ever since. It diversified its peers – 21 new members were invited, including 10 women, six blacks, five Asians and six Latinos, bringing the current number of voters to 105. A similar number of new members was announced for 2022.

A diversity director was recently hired to lead a series of redesigns. Changes in the association’s bylaws also prohibited gifts and restricted paid travel – one of the complaints pointed out that a group of members made a luxury tour of France to accompany the production of the series “Emily in Paris”, which in the last edition of the award received two nominations, including best comedy.

In a letter released by Variety, HFPA President Helen Hoehne said the early 2022 ceremony will focus on the association’s philanthropic efforts. The format of the party, which in this edition will take place far from the public eye, has not yet been fully defined. And it is not known who will participate in it and whether eventual winners will accept the trophies.

CINEMA AND TV

Check out the nominations for the Golden Globe 2022

MOVIE THEATER

best movie (drama)

“Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh

(Photo: Warner Bros./Disclosure) “At the Heart’s Rhythm” by Sian Heder

“Dune” by Denis Villeneuve

“King Richard: Creating camps”, by Reinaldo Marcus Green

“Attack of the Dogs” by Jane Campion

Best movie (comedy or musical)

“Cyrano” by Joe Wright

“Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay

“Licorice pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson

“Tick, tick… boom!”, by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Love, sublime love” by Steven Spielberg

best animation

“Charm”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“my sunny maad”

“Raya is the last dragon”

best script

“Licorice pizza”

“Belfast”

“Attack of the dogs”

“Don’t look up”

“Being the Ricardos”

best director

Kenneth Branagh, for “Belfast”

Jane Campion, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for “The lost daughter”

Steven Spielberg, for “Love, sublime love”

Denis Villeneuve, for “Dune”

best soundtrack (photo: Searchlight Picures/Disclosure)

“The French Chronicle”

“Charm”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Dune”

best original barrel

“Be alive” from “King Richard: Creating camps”

“Of the oruguitas”, from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“Here I am (singing my way home)” from “Respect: The Story of Aretha Franklin”

“No time to die” from “No Time to Die”

best actor (drama)

Mahershala Ali, for “Swan song”

Javier Bardem, for “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Will Smith, for “King Richard: Creating camps”

Denzel Washington, for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

best actress (drama)

Jessica Chastain, for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, for “The lost daughter”

Nicole Kidman, for “Being the Ricardos”

(photo: Komplizen Film./Disclosure) Lady Gaga, by “Casa Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, for “Spencer”

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Leonardo DiCaprio, for “Don’t look up”

Peter Dinklage, for “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, for “Tick, tick… boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, for “Licorice pizza”

Anthony Ramos, for “In the heights”

Best actress (musical or comedy)

Marion Cotillard, for “Annette”

Alana Haim, for “Licorice pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, for “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, for “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, for “Love, sublime love”

best supporting actor

Ben Affleck, for “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, for “Belfast”

Ciarn Hinds, for “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, for “At the Heart’s Rhythm”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, for “Attack of the Dogs”

best supporting actress

Caitrona Balfe, by “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, for “Love, sublime love”

Kirsten Dunst, for “Attack of the Dogs”

Aunjanue Ellis, for “King Richard: Creating camps”

Ruth Negga, for “Identity”

best foreign language film

“Compartment No. 6” by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)

“Drive my car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

“The Hand of God”, by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

“Parallel Mothers”, by Pedro Almodvar (Spain)

“A hero” by Asghar Farhadi (Go)

TV

best drama series

“Succession”

“Round 6”

“Pose”

“The Morning Show”

“Lupin”

best comedy series

“the great”

“Only murders in the building”

“Ted Lasso”

“hacks”

“Reservation dogs”

Best miniseries or movie for TV

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American crime story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The underground railroad”

best actor (drama)

Brian Cox, for “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, for “Round 6”

Billy Porter, for “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, for “Succession”

Omar Sy, for “Lupin”

best actress (drama)

Uzo Aduba, for “In treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, for “The Morning Show” on c30610 Apple TV/Disclosure

Christine Baranski, for “The Good Fight”

Elizabeth Moss, for “The handmaid’s tale”

Mj Rodriguez, for “Pose”

best actor (comedy)

Anthony Anderson, for “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, for “The great”

Steve Martin, for “Only murders in the building”

Martin Short, for “Only murders in the building”

Jason Sudeikis, by “Ted Lasso”

best actress (comedy)

Hannah Einbender, for “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, for “The great”

Issa Rae, for “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, for “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, for “Hacks”

Best Actor (mini-series or TV movie)

Paul Bettany, for “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, for “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton, for “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, for “Halston”

Tahar Raheem, for “The Paradise and the Serpent”

Best Actress (mini-series or TV movie)

Jessica Chastain, for “Scenes from a Wedding”

Elizabeth Olsen, for “WandaVision”

Kate Winslet, for “Mare of Easttown”

Cynthia Erivo, for “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, for “Maid”

best supporting actor

Billy Crudup, for “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, for “Succession”

Mark Duplass, for “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, for “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, for “Round 6”

best supporting actress

Jennifer Coolidge, for “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, for “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, for “Maid”

Sarah Snook, for “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, by “Ted Lasso”