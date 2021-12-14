SharePlay: How to share iPhone or iPad screen on FaceTime

THE SharePlay is a feature present in FaceTime that lets you share an iPhone or iPad screen with others in real time. To do this, just make a video call and activate it during the call. It makes it easy to view various content, such as presentations in meetings, or demonstration of gaming skills.

For your safety, FaceTime does not allow other people to control the content and none of your notifications are visible; that is, although everyone is seeing screen sharing, they can’t interact and won’t even be able to see any message alerts or other notifications that compromise their privacy.

Before starting, please remember that before using the feature, all devices must be updated to iOS/iPadOS version 15.1 or later. So, follow the steps below to enable SharePlay during a call with other people.

Open FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad and start a video call with others; In the call options bar, tap the last button from left to right (represented by a human silhouette with arcs around it). Then select “Share My Screen”.

Use SharePlay to share your screen on FaceTime (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

Once activated, a countdown will appear until the screen is displayed to everyone on the FaceTime video call. If you’re finished with your presentation and want to stop SharePlay, just tap the button one more time to share the content.