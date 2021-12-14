‘She doesn’t deserve to go through this,’ says Bruno Magri of betraying Viih Tube

After Viih tube having spoken out about a betrayal of his ex-boyfriend, Bruno Magri, it was his turn to talk about what happened. On social media, Bruno explained that the two even tried to follow the relationship after his infidelity, but in the end, it was one of the reasons for the end.

+ Armie Hammer leaves rehab for alcohol, drugs and sex

+ Ex-Miss Butt Conquers Cracked Abdomen in 60 Days and Searches for ‘Instagram’s Most Fitness Mom’ title

“There is no way to justify the unjustifiable, I was wrong, I will not victimize myself. But Vitória knew about the mistake. It didn’t happen now, it was two and a half years ago. So much so that she chose to forgive, we tried heart and soul. It was one of the reasons for the breakup, I didn’t understand why it came up now”, he began in a series of stories on Instagram.

“With all this situation, Vitória was exposed to ridicule. Wanted to ask forgiveness one more time, she doesn’t deserve to go through this. (…) They said she was discovering new things, I spoke to her. They were rumors. After it ended, people came to invent things for her and then changed their minds. I just want to go on in peace, I carried this for a long time. I hurt Vitória a lot, I’m aware of that. (…) I didn’t need to be here, the person I owed satisfaction to is Vitória and we’ve already clarified everything. I know I upset a lot of people, I learned a lot from the mistake”, concluded Bruno.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

