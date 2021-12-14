Sheik reveals an important detail of the “flirtation” between Corinthians and Cavani

Credit: Disclosure – Manchester United

As Corinthians seeks to make one of the biggest signings in the history of Brazilian football, Emerson Sheik revealed how the negotiations with Cavani are going. After opening conversations, Timão’s board received a feedback from the Uruguayan and, at the moment, there is a difference involving the terms of the possible agreement. Therefore, the parties are far from a common denominator.

“I just got off the phone: source is not revealed, nothing is certain yet. There is a conversation, a flirtation, he wants a lot and Corinthians wants to give little”, said on the show “SBT Arena“.

Show host Benjamin Back does not agree with an astronomical investment to enable Cavani’s arrival. This is because the athlete is already 34 years old and must demand a high amount for the possible last major contract of his career.

“I wouldn’t make all that effort to bring Cavani. I think it is money that Corinthians will not be able to pay. Theoretically, it’s the last contract in his career. He is 34 years old. In the last contract, will you give up money?”, he expressed.

According to “GE”, Cavani’s manager revealed to Corinthians that there is a desire for a three-year contract to be signed. Thus, the possibility of the request being granted does not please the board, given the financial risk of the operation. Despite this, conversations should continue in the coming days.

In addition to Corinthians, Cavani is wanted by Barcelona. Due to the need to hire a striker, the Catalan club can hire the Uruguayan in January. Even with the strong competition, the tendency is for Timon not to throw in the towel and keep dreaming about the player.

