Simone is shocked when visiting her sister, Simaria: “Rich thing”

Simone used his YouTube channel to share a video of him enjoying dinner at his sister’s house, simaria. The singer arrived with a friend, the comedian Carlinhos Maia, and was shocked by the fine appetizers of the get-together.

“Rich thing. There are no such things at home. It’s rice, beans, farofa, barbecue and a good trip! Look how chic. Can you eat now?”, joked Simone, while filming the dinner. On site, the presenter was also present Ana Hickmann.

As the waiters delivered the dishes, Simone was surprised by the menu served at her sister’s house. “I thought dinner was served at the table. It is good? Rich thing?”, questioned the sertaneja. Carlinhos, in turn, fired: “It’s delicious. It’s not a pastry…”.

Simone vents for dieting

Recently, the singer vented for needing to lose weight. The singer talked to fans about how the weight loss process was, after shedding 25 kilos.

“You know the difficulty I had to lose weight. I tried many things to lose weight. I took medicine, went on a soup diet, a healthy diet, eating only healthy foods. I did everything in my power. Everything you can think of about diet and weight loss… I looked for everything. I even had a surgery called endoscopic gastroplasty. At the time I lost a few pounds but unfortunately, as it’s not something forever, I went back to eating and getting fat“, said Simone.

Also in the account, the artist said that she was advised to accept herself as she was, but she couldn’t. “I always loved to eat. This is something I’ve always told you. But I couldn’t see myself in the mirror. I weighed eighty-seven pounds. It’s a lot of pounds. I tell you it’s a lot of kilos because I’m only five feet“he explained.

waiver

The singer revealed that she thought about giving up the diet because of the difficulties that appeared. “My husband doesn’t charge me, my fans don’t charge me, the people who work with me don’t charge me, the sponsors who are with the duo Simone and Simaria don’t charge me. On the contrary, I already made a women’s lingerie brand in which I represented the fullest women. But I, from a very young age, have always had this struggle with the scales. I was always the person who got fat, thin, and stayed at that. And it was evolving“, said.