Singer Ávine Vinny, from “Coração Cachorro”, is arrested after threatening his ex-wife

The singer from Ceará Ávine Vinny, author of the composition “Coração Cachorro”, was arrested in Fortaleza, this Monday, 13th night, according to information supplied by the artist’s office. He would have threatened his ex-wife by phone, according to journalist Leo Dias, from the portal metropolises.

Upon hearing the threat, she decided to record the call and go to the police to file a police report at the Women’s Police Station. At the scene, the singer called her again and made another death threat, heard by the police officers present, according to the columnist. At this time, Ávine’s arrest was ordered, according to the journalist. THE PEOPLE he found out that the singer had not seen the daughter he has had with his ex-wife for two months.

The report sought out the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) on Monday night, 13, and is awaiting a response.

Updated at 11:57 pm

(Collaborated: Walber Freitas)

About the subject

Violence against women – what is it and how to report it?

Domestic and family violence is one of the forms of human rights violations throughout the world. In Brazil, Law 11,340, known as Lei Maria da Penha, characterizes and includes five types of violence against women in the law: physical, psychological, moral, sexual and patrimonial.

Understand the violence:

Physical violence: beating, torture, injuries with sharp or piercing objects or throwing objects, shaking or squeezing arms

Psychological: threats, humiliation, isolation (ban on studying or talking to friends)

Sexual: forcing a woman to perform sexual acts, forcing marriage, pregnancy or prostitution, rape.

Assets: stop paying child support, control the money, embezzlement

Moral: lying criticism, exposing the intimate life, demeaning the woman through cursing about her nature, devaluing the victim for her way of dressing

Law 13,104/15 framed the Feminicide Law – the murder of women just because she is a woman. Femicide is often the sad end of a cycle of violence suffered by a woman – that is why violence must be reported as soon as it occurs. The law considers that there are reasons of female status when the crime involves domestic and family violence or contempt or discrimination against female status.

READ MORE | See how to report domestic violence during the pandemic

Here’s how to get help:

Women’s Call Center – Call 180

Fortaleza Women’s Defense Police (DDM-FOR)

Rua Teles de Souza, s/n – Couto Fernandes

Contacts: (85) 3108-2950 / 3108-2952

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Caucaia (DDM-C)

Rua Porcina Leite, 113 – Parque Soledade

Contact: (85) 3101-7926

Maracanaú Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-M)

Rua Padre José Holanda do Vale, 1961 (Altos) – Piratininga

Contact: 3371-7835

Police Department for the Defense of Women of Pacatuba (DDM-PAC)

Rua Marginal Nordeste, 836 – Jereissati III

Contacts: 3384-5820 / 3384-4203

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Crato (DDM-CR)

Rua Coronel Secundo, 216 – Pepper

Contact: (88) 3102-1250

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Icó (DDM-ICÓ)

Rua Padre José Alves de Macêdo, 963 – Allotment José Barreto

Contact: (88) 3561-5551

Police Station for the Defense of Women of Iguatu (DDM-I)

Rua Monsenhor Coelho, s/n – Center

Contact: (88) 3581-9454

Juazeiro do Norte Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-JN)

Rua Joaquim Mansinho, s/n – Santa Teresa

Contact: (88) 3102-1102

Sobral Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-S)

Av. Lúcia Sabóia, 358 – Center

Contact: (88) 3677-4282

Police Office for the Defense of Women of Quixadá (DDM-Q)

Rua Jesus Maria José, 2255 – Jardim dos Monoliths

Contact: (88) 3412-8082

Brazilian Women’s House

The Casa da Mulher Brasileira is a reference in Ceará in social, psychological, legal and economic support and assistance to women in situations of violence. Managed by the State, the equipment welcomes and offers new perspectives to women in situations of violence through humanized support, with a focus on professional training and female empowerment.

Telephones for information and complaints:

Reception: (85) 3108.2992 / 3108.2931 – 24-hour on-call

Police Station for the Defense of Women: (85) 3108,2950 – 24 hour duty, seven days a week

State Center for Reference and Support to Women: (85) 3108.2966 – Monday to Thursday, 8 am to 5 pm

Public Defender’s Office: (85) 3108.2986 / Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Public Ministry: (85) 3108. 2940 / 3108.2941, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm

Court: (85) 3108.2971 – Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

