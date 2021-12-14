Singer Ávine Vinny, from “Coração Cachorro”, is arrested after threatening his ex-wife

The singer from Ceará Ávine Vinny, author of the composition “Coração Cachorro”, was arrested in Fortaleza, this Monday, 13th night, according to information supplied by the artist’s office. He would have threatened his ex-wife by phone, according to journalist Leo Dias, from the portal metropolises.
Upon hearing the threat, she decided to record the call and go to the police to file a police report at the Women’s Police Station. At the scene, the singer called her again and made another death threat, heard by the police officers present, according to the columnist. At this time, Ávine’s arrest was ordered, according to the journalist. THE PEOPLE he found out that the singer had not seen the daughter he has had with his ex-wife for two months.
The report sought out the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) on Monday night, 13, and is awaiting a response.
Updated at 11:57 pm
(Collaborated: Walber Freitas)
Violence against women – what is it and how to report it?
Domestic and family violence is one of the forms of human rights violations throughout the world. In Brazil, Law 11,340, known as Lei Maria da Penha, characterizes and includes five types of violence against women in the law: physical, psychological, moral, sexual and patrimonial.
Understand the violence:
Physical violence: beating, torture, injuries with sharp or piercing objects or throwing objects, shaking or squeezing arms
Psychological: threats, humiliation, isolation (ban on studying or talking to friends)
Sexual: forcing a woman to perform sexual acts, forcing marriage, pregnancy or prostitution, rape.
Assets: stop paying child support, control the money, embezzlement
Moral: lying criticism, exposing the intimate life, demeaning the woman through cursing about her nature, devaluing the victim for her way of dressing
Law 13,104/15 framed the Feminicide Law – the murder of women just because she is a woman. Femicide is often the sad end of a cycle of violence suffered by a woman – that is why violence must be reported as soon as it occurs. The law considers that there are reasons of female status when the crime involves domestic and family violence or contempt or discrimination against female status.
READ MORE | See how to report domestic violence during the pandemic
Here’s how to get help:
Women’s Call Center – Call 180
Fortaleza Women’s Defense Police (DDM-FOR)
Rua Teles de Souza, s/n – Couto Fernandes
Contacts: (85) 3108-2950 / 3108-2952
Police Station for the Defense of Women of Caucaia (DDM-C)
Rua Porcina Leite, 113 – Parque Soledade
Contact: (85) 3101-7926
Maracanaú Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-M)
Rua Padre José Holanda do Vale, 1961 (Altos) – Piratininga
Contact: 3371-7835
Police Department for the Defense of Women of Pacatuba (DDM-PAC)
Rua Marginal Nordeste, 836 – Jereissati III
Contacts: 3384-5820 / 3384-4203
Police Station for the Defense of Women of Crato (DDM-CR)
Rua Coronel Secundo, 216 – Pepper
Contact: (88) 3102-1250
Police Station for the Defense of Women of Icó (DDM-ICÓ)
Rua Padre José Alves de Macêdo, 963 – Allotment José Barreto
Contact: (88) 3561-5551
Police Station for the Defense of Women of Iguatu (DDM-I)
Rua Monsenhor Coelho, s/n – Center
Contact: (88) 3581-9454
Juazeiro do Norte Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-JN)
Rua Joaquim Mansinho, s/n – Santa Teresa
Contact: (88) 3102-1102
Sobral Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM-S)
Av. Lúcia Sabóia, 358 – Center
Contact: (88) 3677-4282
Police Office for the Defense of Women of Quixadá (DDM-Q)
Rua Jesus Maria José, 2255 – Jardim dos Monoliths
Contact: (88) 3412-8082
Brazilian Women’s House
The Casa da Mulher Brasileira is a reference in Ceará in social, psychological, legal and economic support and assistance to women in situations of violence. Managed by the State, the equipment welcomes and offers new perspectives to women in situations of violence through humanized support, with a focus on professional training and female empowerment.
Telephones for information and complaints:
Reception: (85) 3108.2992 / 3108.2931 – 24-hour on-call
Police Station for the Defense of Women: (85) 3108,2950 – 24 hour duty, seven days a week
State Center for Reference and Support to Women: (85) 3108.2966 – Monday to Thursday, 8 am to 5 pm
Public Defender’s Office: (85) 3108.2986 / Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm
Public Ministry: (85) 3108. 2940 / 3108.2941, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm
Court: (85) 3108.2971 – Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm
