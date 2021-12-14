Singer Ávine Vinny spends the night at the police station and must have a custody hearing

Singer Ávine Vinny, known for the hit “Coração dog”, spent the night and remains detained this Tuesday morning at the Police Station of Capturas and Polinter (Decap), in Fortaleza, Ceará. He must go through a custody hearing at noon, when it will be decided whether to go on imprisonment or whether he will be released. The information is from the “Diário do Nordeste”.

Noticed in the act: Ávine Vinny’s ex-wife received threats while registering an incident at the CE police station

At Decap, Vinny shares a cell with other inmates. The singer was arrested on Monday night, after a telephone argument with his ex-wife, Laís Holanda. The artist would have made threats against her.

The singer and his ex-wife have not met for two months. Laís would have discovered that Vinny has a new girlfriend and would be, according to sources heard by the portal “Metropolis”, preventing him from visiting his daughter.

GLOBO requested details about the detention of the singer from the Secretariat of Public Security of Ceará and also tried to contact Vinny’s defense, but still did not get any feedback.

Vinny started his career at the age of 20, in the band “Xé Pop”. He gained prominence in forró and this year he became nationally known for “Coração Cachorro”, inspired by a song by James Blunt.