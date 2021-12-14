Singer’s brother ‘feels bad’ successfully

Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, has been very successful on social media after launching his musical career alongside Dom Vittor. However, he said he still doesn’t feel up to celebrating, just over a month after his sister’s death, the victim of a plane crash in November.

“I appreciate the enormous affection of these fans. I want them to feel embraced by us. But I feel bad celebrating it now. I have to be honest and understand that it was not entirely our merit. We do a very good job. But if we could. choosing, that’s not how we’d become known,” he, who already has more than 1 million Instagram followers, told “Who.”

He even denied postponing the launch of his career to avoid comparisons with Marília. “Actually, I never thought about it. The biggest problem was because I had another pair, with Matheus, a mutual friend of mine and Dom, who introduced us, and we went through negative experiences. But we were very young and inexperienced”, confesses the singer.

Then he detailed one of the experiences. “There was a time when we went to perform at a nightclub in Goiânia, with a packed house, and at the door we were stopped because we were underage. After the security guards stopped us, we gave up trying. Me, Matheus and I stayed. my mother sat on the sidewalk and gave up”.

He — who is discreet in his personal life — listed what he did before starting his singing career. “I’ve done everything. I played live video games, practiced basketball, went to college in Physical Education until I found myself in music again, and here we are”.

Relationship with Dom Vittor

Gustavo talked about how he met his current musical partner. “When we first met at a bar table, I talked more with Dom’s father than with him. Then we became friends and started to focus on the pair. We had had eight bottles of wine and I said : ‘Dom, let’s go?’. He didn’t believe it. He thought it was because I was drunk.

With the duo achieving more and more success, Gustavo stated that they are preparing the repertoire for next year. “Our schedule is open from January. We have some participations before. But whoever wants to hire Dom Vittor and Gustavo’s show can already do it. And she (Marília Mendonça) left everything prepared, it seemed she knew what was going to happen. She already had it. met with the band and proposed for the musicians to work with us, opening her shows. Her words to the band were even a little heavy: ‘Now the mission is yours'”, he recalled.

The singer also revealed that he denied a partnership with his sister, as his goal was to achieve public recognition without “piggybacking” on anyone’s fame. “when it arrived Calculator, I was listening in the box and she heard it from a distance and said: ‘Wow, what a good song’. Then, she said she had no project to record at that time and advised me to record with Dom and invite her to participate.”

“Then I said I would think about it, because we didn’t want to participate in the beginning of my career, so they wouldn’t think I was on someone’s back. Then she started making fun of me and said: ‘Wow, man, my brother is refusing to participate mine’. I called Dom and told him and his father, who started calling me names,” joked Gustavo.