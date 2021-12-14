Sony may be working on new PS5 with dual GPUs and cloud gaming support

In recent months, Sony has filed several new patents related to the PlayStation division, as well as rumors that a new platform may be launched to compete with the Xbox Game Pass. Although PS5 sales are going very well, even with the lack of units in stock, the Japanese giant may already be working on a new, more powerful version of the console, also having as the big difference the focus on cloud games, indicating a greater exploration in backwards compatibility.





13 Dec



09 Dec

Over the past year, Microsoft has had great success with the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription platform that offers a wide range of titles, both offline and via cloud streaming. All this popularity has sparked a wake-up call from competitors, who are looking to launch offers that rival this service and keep their fan base satisfied. While Nintendo has Nintendo Switch Online, which offers NES, SNES, N64 and Sega Genesis games, Sony has PS Now, which has a wide variety of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games, but it looks like the company wants expand this service and launch a new console with full platform support.





According to a new patent found by source Zuby_Tech on Twitter, Sony is working on a new console. The patent describes the design of a Scalable CPU/GPU for Home Gaming Console and Cloud Gaming. When talking about the scalable part, the design shows two APUs on the console, suggesting that it will be much more powerful than what we have available on the market today.

According to a new patent found by source Zuby_Tech on Twitter, Sony is working on a new console.

As for cloud gameplay, it is worth remembering that one of Sony’s old backwards compatibility patents was also updated with this new one. So that could mean that Cloud Play will be used for backwards compatibility features, which is something a lot of fans would like to have on the PS5, especially with regards to PS2 and PS3 games. We recently found out that Sony was considering launching a cloud gaming service for mobile phones, but the idea didn’t quite catch on. Apparently, the company hasn’t given up on the idea of ​​cloud gaming yet, but it wants to do it more far-fetched. Is the “PS5 Slim” coming or are we talking about a “PS5 Pro”?

