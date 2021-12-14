Soybeans operate at a double-digit low in Chicago awaiting confirmations on…

Soy futures intensified their lows on the Chicago Stock Exchange in the early afternoon of this Monday (13) and, around 12:00 pm (Eastern time), the prices yielded between 12 and 13.50 points in the most traded positions. January, therefore, had $12.54 and May, $12.69 per bushel.

“Players are attentive to climate updates in Brazil and Argentina, where the American and European models have added rain to the southern region of Brazil and much of Argentina”, comok explained Ginaldo Sousa, director of the Labhoro Group, pressing quotes and helping with the pressure which was already coming from a correction movement after the highs of last Friday (10).

Also according to information gathered by Labhoro, the GFS model brought in this morning shows good rains arriving in Brazil, with the exception of the south of the country and parts of Piauí. As for the important producing regions in Argentina, rainfall should still be limited, as well as in Paraguay.

“However, observing the forecasts, both models indicate an increase in rainfall rates for southern Brazil and for part of Argentina, which contributes to market pressure and sales”, adds Sousa.

Among derivatives, the day is for correction, mainly in bran. Around 12:15 pm, the by-product futures lost more than 1% and also exercised on the prices of the grain on the CBOT.