SP reaches third position in world ranking for vaccination

If it were a country, SP would be among the nations with 40 million inhabitants that vaccinate the most, only behind South Korea and Spain

São Paulo would be in third place among the nations that most vaccinate against COVID-19 in the world, with 77.81% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, compared to countries with a population equal to or greater than 40 million people. São Paulo is only behind South Korea (81.25%) and Spain (80.66%).

Next are Japan (77.79%), China (74.53%), Italy (73.37%), France (70.8%), Germany (68.99%), United Kingdom (68.53 %), Brazil (65.15%) and the United States (60.37%) – the percentages are periodically updated by the portal Our World In Data, of the University of Oxford.

Vaccination of booster doses in the state was accelerated from December 2, when the Government of São Paulo announced the reduction from 5 to 4 months of the interval for the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. The measure complied with a recommendation by the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus of the State of São Paulo in view of the current epidemiological scenario of the disease in the world and the proximity of the end of the year festivities.

The measure applies to those who took two doses of immunizing agents from Butantan/Coronavac, Fiocruz/AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer/BioNTech and benefits around 10 million people who were vaccinated in July and August. For those who have taken the Janssen single-dose vaccine, they can receive the additional dose of the same immunizer or Pfizer (messenger RNA vaccine) starting at 2 months.

This Monday (13), the Vacinometer (https://www.saopaulo.sp.gov.br/) registers 81 million doses applied in 645 municipalities in São Paulo, with 84.9% of the population protected by at least one dose of immunizing.