Spider-Man 3: Learn how hero recovers secret identity in comics

the plot of Spider-Man: No Return Home will revolve around the hero trying to make people forget what his secret identity is. Unable to deal with his hero’s life and personal life, The Stubborn turns to Doctor Strange to help him with a spell that won’t let anyone remember he’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland) — except his aunt May ( Marisa Tomei), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya).

However, this is not the first time the hero has had his secret identity revealed. This has already happened in Spider-Man 2, after fighting Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina, who returns for this movie as well) in the subway. But it was in the comics that the hero revealed his identity most dramatically.

During the comic Civil War #2, he sides with Iron Man and, as a public show of support for the government’s Superhero Registration Act, he takes off his mask and shows who he is. However, he realizes that this was not a good idea when his aunt May is hit by a bullet in The Spectacular Spider-Man #538.

The Spectacular Spider-Man #641.Source: Marvel Comics

Initially, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him in Spider-Man: The Neighborhood Buddy #24, however, the Supreme Magician says that it will not be possible and explains that: “The universe calls us home when it is time to go. For your aunt, this is the time.”

The hero decides to ask Mephisto for help in the HQ The Spectacular Spider-Man #545. Parker asks that, in exchange for his marriage to Mary Jane, the demon saves Aunt May. However, her identity remains known, putting the lives of those close to the hero in constant danger. This causes the hero to return to the Ultimate Mage, this time asking that his identity be forgotten in The Spectacular Spider-Man #641.

Doctor Strange discusses this possibility with Tony Stark and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, and agrees to conjure a fusion of magic and sorcery to create a “history storm” erasing the entire history of Spider-Man’s secret identity. Despite this, at the last possible moment, Peter manages to bring Mary Jane into the spell, leaving only her to know who Spider-Man is.

