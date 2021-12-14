Startup-style health plan, Sami receives a new investment of R$110 million

Vitor Asseituno and Guilherme Berardo, from Sami (Courtesy)

SAO PAULO – Brazil has more than 500 health startups. And the new coronavirus pandemic has put investors’ spotlight on these deals. According to the innovation company Distrito, the healthtechs represent the third category of startups that made the highest number of rounds between January and November 2021. There were 56 investment deals, just behind 71 rounds of retail startups and 153 rounds of well-known fintechs.

Sami will increase the score of healthtechs by the end of the year. The digital health plan focused on small businesses announced this Tuesday (13) a fundraising of R$ 110 million. The bridge round (bridge round) will be used to scale the company, after the first year of operation of Sami’s own health operator.

THE From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, spoke with co-founder Vitor Asseituno about the business model of healthtech and about the next steps. “Our first year of operation served to prove our business model by monitoring metrics such as average ticket, satisfaction, loss ratio and readjustment rate. The time is now to climb”, said Asseituno.

Startup-style health plan

Sami was created by health entrepreneurs Guilherme Berardo and Vitor Asseituno in 2018. The business has its eye on a large market: revenue from consideration by operators totaled around R$179 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to the National Agency of Health (ANS). The potential for expansion is still great. More than 64% of Brazilians live in families where none of the members have health insurance, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

A doctor by training, Asseituno worked at the American startup accelerator Rock Health and got to know benchmarks that would lead to the creation of Sami. Digital health operators Bright Health and Oscar Health raised $1.6 billion and $1.5 billion from investors, respectively. Back in Brazil, Asseituno first created the health events company Live Healthcare. The company was sold two years ago to the Informa events group.

So, the entrepreneur teamed up with Berardo to found Sami. Berardo made a career at investment bank Merrill Lynch. Then he set up a transitional hospital (for patients with complex medical care) with his uncle, who was a doctor. The venture became the Premium Care network, with eight long-term clinics currently.

Sami started by approaching other healthcare providers, implementing telemedicine and using data analytics to filter out the best doctors. The objective was to reduce the evolution of cases, reducing the accident rate and costs for operators. The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) has accumulated data from 500,000 people. However, many operators did not have this culture of collecting information accurately. So, the healthcare startup created its own healthcare operator in late 2020.

Sami’s focus is on serving small CNPJs, with up to 200 people. Seven out of ten clients are individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), with one or two lives.

Hiring is done completely online. Each user has a doctor responsible for accessing their history, monitoring their health and guiding the scheduling of appointments with specialists. These pros receive user feedback, as do Uber stars.

The cost is between 20% and 30% cheaper compared to a traditional corporate health plan, according to Asseituno. The average monthly fee is R$300. The co-founder also claims that Sami’s accident rate is between 40% and 60%, compared to an average of 75% to 80% of the market. The loss ratio shows how much the operator pays compared to its revenue.

The readjustment of Sami’s plans follows the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), and not the traditional readjustment of health operators. The idea is that small companies do not need to renegotiate and change plans frequently due to large adjustments. In May 2021, Sami applied an annual adjustment of 6.2%. The startup claims that this rate was almost 40% lower than the average readjustment of commercial plans aimed at small and medium-sized companies in Brazil, of 9.95%.

Sami continues to practice traditional pay for service in procedures such as laboratory tests. But it created other monetization models in the case of medical consultations and surgical procedures, to avoid unnecessary occupation of hospital beds. “THE fee for service it makes sense for labs, because they just run the exams. The problem is when this model is applied by someone who earns based on demand, such as a hospital. It’s as if you let the restaurant owner choose which dish you’re going to order,” Asseituno said.

In addition to discussions about monetization, physicians and healthcare institutions must agree to collect accurate data about their patients. The information is essential for Sami to continue improving its performance analysis – the startup claims that it complies with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). THE healthtech it already has partnerships with 20 health institutions, such as the Beneficência Portuguesa hospitals in São Paulo and Oswaldo Cruz.

Sami serves the city of São Paulo and nearby regions, such as ABC, Guarulhos, Osasco and Taboão da Serra. The startup coordinates the service of 7 thousand lives currently. Annual growth was 70-fold: there were only 100 lives at the beginning of 2021.

New investment and expansion plans

Asseituno and Berardo received the first external investment for Sami in March 2019. The Canary and Redpoint eventtures funds contributed US$ 1.3 million to the healthcare startup, accompanied by angels such as Paulo Veras (99), Sérgio Ricardo dos Santos (Amil ) and Alan Warren (Oscar Health). Afterwards, they received an investment of R$ 86 million in October 2020. The series A was led by the funds Valor Capital Group and Monashees.

Sami considers that the R$110 million round is a bridge between this series A and a future series B, which is planned for next year. The current investment was led by DN Capital, a British fund that invested in businesses such as RecargaPay and OLX. Former Sami investors participated, such as Monashees, Redpoint events, Valor Capital Group, Two Culture Capital and Ricardo Marino (Itaú). New investors are Endeavor Scale-Up, Lakewood Capital and The Fund, as well as angel investor Kevin Efrusy (Accel).

“The last two years have shown how the health sector in Brazil lacks solutions capable of optimizing processes, improving service to users and bringing them closer to professionals in the field. Sami has achieved excellent results and has shown efficiency and sustainable growth”, stated in a statement Michael Nicklas, partner at Valor Capital Group.

Sami will use the new resources for growth, technology and hiring. The goal is to grow between three and four times in the next year, serving 21,000 to 28,000 lives. In technology, Sami is investing in fronts such as application, chatbot, analysis of users’ clinical data and process automation. Finally, the startup hopes to go from the current 400 employees to 800 to 1,000 by the end of 2022. Depending on the number of Brazilians without a health plan, Sami still has many lives to manage.

