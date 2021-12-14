Startup wants to transform business bureaucracy into intelligence – and receives BRL 260 million for that

Archivei’s founding partners: Christian de Cico, Vitor de Araújo, Bruno Oliveira and Isis Abbud (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Archivei bets on a market at all sexy: the management of electronic invoices (NFes). Although far from the spotlight, the proposal to bring more intelligence to this business bureaucracy made the startup grow: 13% of electronic invoice transactions in the country go through Arquivei. Between January and October of this year alone, R$ 1 trillion were transacted by clients of the startup.

The numbers attracted investors. Archivei announced this Tuesday (14) a fundraising of R$ 260 million (US$ 48 million). The series B contribution was led by Riverwood Capital, a fund that has Brazilian companies such as Petlove and VTEX in its portfolio. Constellation (VTEX), Endeavor Catalyst (Dr. Consulta, Loft, RD Station), NXTP (Amaro, CargoX, Cloudshop) and IFC/World Bank (Loggi, Netshoes, Tembici) funds followed the round.

THE From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, talked to Christian de Cico. The co-founder of Arquivei spoke about where the idea for Arquivei came from; what is the business model of the electronic invoice management startup; and what are the next steps after the new fundraising with investors.

Electronic (and smart) invoices

Arquivei was created by Bruno Oliveira, Christian de Cico, Isis Abbud and Vitor de Araújo in 2014. A computer science graduate, Oliveira had previously founded a software development business. Cico studied engineering, founded an import company and worked for both the multinational Caterpillar and his family’s contractor. Isis is also an engineer and worked at the organization promoting entrepreneurship Sebrae. Finally, Araújo also graduated in computer science and founded other startups before Arquivei.

Cico says that the idea for Arquivei came when he was at his family’s contractor in São Carlos (São Paulo countryside). “I learned about accounting and had difficulty getting information to calculate taxes properly. For example, the expenses of the works never arrived in time to close the monthly guides. I was wondering why there wasn’t a system to receive invoices safely and at the right time”.

Cico hired Oliveira’s software development business to build the least viable product (MVP) for Arquivei. Isis released the solution to companies served by Sebrae. It took six months of development and six months of word of mouth.

Archivei reached 80 businesses served by its invoice system in that period, just in São Carlos. Cico, Oliveira and Isis left their jobs to dedicate themselves to the business, and Araújo soon joined the founding team. Archivei officially started in 2015.

The startup seeks to treat invoices not just as a file, but as information that can generate value for companies. Archivei created a search engine that allows extracting data from each fiscal document. For example, see how long a product is warranted, which carrier was responsible for a certain delivery, or see how much a supplier charged on the last order placed. “Google in electronic invoices” stores documents in the cloud, allowing access from any intelligent equipment (computers and smartphones). It also integrates with management systems (ERPs), audits and bodies such as city halls and the Department of Finance to facilitate the use of NFes by the accounting area.

“Companies think that invoices are just an obligation, but they represent data that can say a lot about your company and become a competitive opportunity. Just as a bank looks at a consumer’s credit card to define their buying behavior, people can be evaluated by their purchase and sale invoices. Good control allows them to choose better customers and suppliers, and have access to better financial services”, summarizes Cico.

Arquivei serves 15 thousand customers, corresponding to 62 thousand active CNPJs. “We serve from a small cafeteria to McDonald’s branches. Each company has its pains, and we have specific sales teams for each size”, says Cico.

Companies pay a monthly fee based on their volume of electronic invoices issued, and may hire additional modules for automation and integration with specific systems.

New investment, new steps

Arquivei had already received a seed investment of R$10 million and a series A investment of R$17 million. The current investment in series B of R$260 million is the startup’s third external funding.

Cico highlights that Riverwood Capital and Constellation bring experience with advanced stage startups and publicly traded companies. NXTP brings knowledge of the Latin American market and can help Arquivei’s future international expansion. “We set up a robust investment strategy based on a favorable moment for attracting investments among Brazilian startups”, says Cico.

The startup will use the new features first to make acquisitions, whether in businesses that operate in the same field or that have complementary proposals to Arquivei, such as data analysis, more efficient purchases and artificial intelligence. The startup is also going to deepen integrations with business systems, allowing the contracting of credit through its platform, for example. Finally, Arquivei intends to hire another 150 people and reach 400 of them by the end of 2022.



The R$1 trillion transacted by Arquivei’s customers between January and October this year represents a growth of 28% over the amount transacted during the entire year of 2020.

In 2022, Arquivei expects to triple this amount and reach R$ 3 trillion transacted. For Cico, the startup’s market size represents the monthly fee that could be paid by all Brazilian companies, except for micro companies that issue one or two invoices per month. “Companies buy and sell based on electronic invoices, and they need to keep these documents for at least five years. So we consider that businesses that transact from R$ 80 thousand per year are our potential customers.”

