state already has 51 cities in emergency situation

The number of municipalities in emergency situation due to heavy rains that hit the south of Bahia rose, this Monday (13/12), to 51.

According to information from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia, 10 people have already died as a result of damage caused by the storms.

In addition, there are 6,371 homeless people in need of support from city halls, 15,199 are homeless but without needing municipal shelter, and 267 are injured. A further 198,301 were affected in some way by the rains.

Deaths were registered in six different municipalities. They are: Amargosa (2 cases), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (3), Macarani (1), Prado (1) and Ruy Barbosa (1).

See the complete list of municipalities that declared an emergency situation:

Alcobaça Amelia Rodrigues Anage large write-off Belmonte Boa Vista do Tupim Camacan cane trees caravels coconuts crossroads Eunapolis Guaratinga Iaçu Ibicoara Ibicu Ibirapuã islanders itabela Itapebi Itaberaba Itacaré Itagimirim Itamaraju Itambe Itanhem Itapetinga Itaquara Itarantim Jaguar Jiquiriçá Jucuruçu flagstone Macarani maragogipe Marcionilio de Souza Mascot Medeiros Neto Mucuge mucuri Mutuipe New Viçosa safe harbor Meadow Ribeira do Pombal Ruy Barbosa Santa Cruz Cabrália Santanopolis Teixeira de Freitas teoland Path

Understand

The rain has hit countless cities in southern Bahia since last Tuesday (7/12).

Volunteers whose homes were not hit gathered in schools, day care centers and churches to help people who had lost everything. The collection of food baskets, water, clothes and shoes is being carried out in various parts of the city.

In addition to helping the population itself, the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec) and members of the Fire Department helped in the collection and provision of services.