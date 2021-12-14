state already has 51 cities in emergency situation
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoNewsComments Off on state already has 51 cities in emergency situation8 Views
The number of municipalities in emergency situation due to heavy rains that hit the south of Bahia rose, this Monday (13/12), to 51.
According to information from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia, 10 people have already died as a result of damage caused by the storms.
***Bahia-strong-rain
***Bahia-strong-rain
According to climatologists, the storms in Bahia have to do with the combination of two distinct phenomenareproduction
***Bahia-strong-rain
The first one is a humidity corridor that appears in the Amazon and goes towards Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and São PauloIgo Estrela/Metropolis
***Bahia-strong-rain
The second is the formation of a low pressure area in the Atlantic Ocean, close to the coastal region of Brazil, which evolved into a system called the subtropical depressionFernando Frazão/Agency Brazil
***Bahia-strong-rain
The subtropical depression is a meteorological event that rotates in a clockwise direction and is marked by the formation of clouds, winds, storms and maritime agitation.reproduction
***Bahia-strong-rain
According to specialists, the subtropical depression is something atypical and still has conditions to evolve into a tropical stormFacebook/Reproduction
***Bahia-strong-rain
In Bahia, the south was the region that had the most voluminous rainsReproduction / Agency Brazil
***Bahia-strong-rain
On December 9, the state government decreed an emergency situation for 24 cities. The objective is to mobilize the entire public apparatus to support actions to help the population Reproduction/Twitter
***Bahia-strong-rain
In some municipalities, floods were recorded and people had to leave their homesReproduction / Agency Brazil
***Bahia-strong-rain
Images shared on social media show cities completely floodedReproduction/Twitter
***Bahia-strong-rain
The hardest hit were Jucuruçu and Itamaraju, which are in the south of the stateReproduction/Twitter
***Bahia-strong-rain
According to Rui Costa (PT), governor of Bahia, the two municipalities “are practically under water”Disclosure
***Bahia-strong-rain
Authorities advise residents of affected areas to take shelter in higher areas and request help Reproduction/Twitter
***Bahia-strong-rain
According to the Civil Defense of Bahia, the storms left dead and at least 3,700 people homeless reproduction
0
In addition, there are 6,371 homeless people in need of support from city halls, 15,199 are homeless but without needing municipal shelter, and 267 are injured. A further 198,301 were affected in some way by the rains.
Deaths were registered in six different municipalities. They are: Amargosa (2 cases), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (3), Macarani (1), Prado (1) and Ruy Barbosa (1).
See the complete list of municipalities that declared an emergency situation:
Alcobaça
Amelia Rodrigues
Anage
large write-off
Belmonte
Boa Vista do Tupim
Camacan
cane trees
caravels
coconuts
crossroads
Eunapolis
Guaratinga
Iaçu
Ibicoara
Ibicu
Ibirapuã
islanders
itabela
Itapebi
Itaberaba
Itacaré
Itagimirim
Itamaraju
Itambe
Itanhem
Itapetinga
Itaquara
Itarantim
Jaguar
Jiquiriçá
Jucuruçu
flagstone
Macarani
maragogipe
Marcionilio de Souza
Mascot
Medeiros Neto
Mucuge
mucuri
Mutuipe
New Viçosa
safe harbor
Meadow
Ribeira do Pombal
Ruy Barbosa
Santa Cruz Cabrália
Santanopolis
Teixeira de Freitas
teoland
Path
Understand
The rain has hit countless cities in southern Bahia since last Tuesday (7/12).
Volunteers whose homes were not hit gathered in schools, day care centers and churches to help people who had lost everything. The collection of food baskets, water, clothes and shoes is being carried out in various parts of the city.
In addition to helping the population itself, the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec) and members of the Fire Department helped in the collection and provision of services.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20211213/precos-do-gas-na-ue-perto-de-niveis-recordes-apos-berlin-embargar-gasoduto-da-russia-20675199.html EU gas prices close to record levels after Berlin embargoes Russian pipeline EU gas …