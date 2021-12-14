state already has 51 cities in emergency situation

The number of municipalities in emergency situation due to heavy rains that hit the south of Bahia rose, this Monday (13/12), to 51.

According to information from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia, 10 people have already died as a result of damage caused by the storms.

According to climatologists, the storms in Bahia have to do with the combination of two distinct phenomenareproduction

The first one is a humidity corridor that appears in the Amazon and goes towards Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and São PauloIgo Estrela/Metropolis

The second is the formation of a low pressure area in the Atlantic Ocean, close to the coastal region of Brazil, which evolved into a system called the subtropical depressionFernando Frazão/Agency Brazil

The subtropical depression is a meteorological event that rotates in a clockwise direction and is marked by the formation of clouds, winds, storms and maritime agitation.reproduction

According to specialists, the subtropical depression is something atypical and still has conditions to evolve into a tropical stormFacebook/Reproduction

In Bahia, the south was the region that had the most voluminous rainsReproduction / Agency Brazil

On December 9, the state government decreed an emergency situation for 24 cities. The objective is to mobilize the entire public apparatus to support actions to help the population Reproduction/Twitter

In some municipalities, floods were recorded and people had to leave their homesReproduction / Agency Brazil

Images shared on social media show cities completely floodedReproduction/Twitter

The hardest hit were Jucuruçu and Itamaraju, which are in the south of the stateReproduction/Twitter

According to Rui Costa (PT), governor of Bahia, the two municipalities “are practically under water”Disclosure

Authorities advise residents of affected areas to take shelter in higher areas and request help Reproduction/Twitter

According to the Civil Defense of Bahia, the storms left dead and at least 3,700 people homeless reproduction

In addition, there are 6,371 homeless people in need of support from city halls, 15,199 are homeless but without needing municipal shelter, and 267 are injured. A further 198,301 were affected in some way by the rains.

Deaths were registered in six different municipalities. They are: Amargosa (2 cases), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (3), Macarani (1), Prado (1) and Ruy Barbosa (1).

See the complete list of municipalities that declared an emergency situation:

  1. Alcobaça
  2. Amelia Rodrigues
  3. Anage
  4. large write-off
  5. Belmonte
  6. Boa Vista do Tupim
  7. Camacan
  8. cane trees
  9. caravels
  10. coconuts
  11. crossroads
  12. Eunapolis
  13. Guaratinga
  14. Iaçu
  15. Ibicoara
  16. Ibicu
  17. Ibirapuã
  18. islanders
  19. itabela
  20. Itapebi
  21. Itaberaba
  22. Itacaré
  23. Itagimirim
  24. Itamaraju
  25. Itambe
  26. Itanhem
  27. Itapetinga
  28. Itaquara
  29. Itarantim
  30. Jaguar
  31. Jiquiriçá
  32. Jucuruçu
  33. flagstone
  34. Macarani
  35. maragogipe
  36. Marcionilio de Souza
  37. Mascot
  38. Medeiros Neto
  39. Mucuge
  40. mucuri
  41. Mutuipe
  42. New Viçosa
  43. safe harbor
  44. Meadow
  45. Ribeira do Pombal
  46. Ruy Barbosa
  47. Santa Cruz Cabrália
  48. Santanopolis
  49. Teixeira de Freitas
  50. teoland
  51. Path

Understand

The rain has hit countless cities in southern Bahia since last Tuesday (7/12).

Volunteers whose homes were not hit gathered in schools, day care centers and churches to help people who had lost everything. The collection of food baskets, water, clothes and shoes is being carried out in various parts of the city.

In addition to helping the population itself, the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec) and members of the Fire Department helped in the collection and provision of services.

