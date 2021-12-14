Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia; there is warning for tsunami | World

A strong earthquake measuring 7.3 shook the Maumere region of Indonesia, reported the Geological Institute of the United States (USGS, its acronym in English) on Tuesday (14). A aftershock of magnitude 5.6 hit Larantuka.

Institute monitors warned of the possibility of a tsunami. Warnings have been issued for the Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and Southeast and South Sulawesi areas.

The USGS reported that the main quake was recorded about 100 km north of the city of Maumere, at a depth of 18.5 km in the Flores Sea, at 3:20 am GMT (0:20 am EDT).

There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

The Pacific Tsunami Alert Center reported that the occurrence of “dangerous tsunami waves” is possible “in coastal areas located 1,000 km from the epicenter of the quake”.

Indonesia suffers from frequent tremors and volcanic eruptions due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide and stretching from Japan to Southeast Asia, passing through the Pacific basin.

Among the deadliest earthquakes on record in Indonesia is the devastating 2004 magnitude 9.1 earthquake that rocked the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.