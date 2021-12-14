Sugar, passion fruit, meat and coffee lead the biggest hikes in 12 months; see ranking

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV/Ibre) at the request of CNN listed the foods that showed the biggest price increases in the last 12 months.

Refined sugar leads the list, with an increase of 53%, followed by passion fruit (52%), filet mignon (39%), powdered coffee (38%), prepared and frozen beef foods (33%); and pepper (31%).

Crystal sugar (31%), chopped chicken (28%) and black-eyed beans (25%) are also part of the list of villains in the domestic budget, as well as second-hand shovel and pallet meats (25.5%) .

Economist at FGV Matheus Peçanha explains that the reasons for the increases are diverse. The main ones are climate and diplomatic issues, such as the embargo on Brazilian beef by China, for example. Some products on the supermarket bill’s list of villains have already been at even higher levels in previous months.

“Six months ago, many of them were more expensive. Passion fruit, for example, was over 100% high, and now it’s at 53%.”, says the economist.

Products such as fruit, coffee and sugar were affected by climate issues, which are gradually returning to normal. Peçanha says that the trend is for the price, which is already falling, to be even lower in the coming months with good harvests. “Coffee suffered a lot from the frost in the middle of the year and there is a tendency to revert this high”, he says.

After China’s embargo on Brazilian beef, the price of the product dropped, but the economist believes that, “if Brazil returns to exporting in two months, we will see a reversal of this fall, to an upside scenario.”

The study also pointed out the products that had the biggest price drops in the last 12 months. Among them, the highlight is for fruits: lemon (-18%), apple (-16%) and plantain (-11%). One of the most popular combinations of dishes for Brazilian families is also on the list: rice (-8.27%) and mulatinho beans (-2.02%).

“Production costs were under a lot of pressure and helped to spread inflation throughout the year. With climate problems penalizing agriculture and livestock and energy commodities putting pressure on inputs and logistical costs, the final result on the Brazilian table was devastating”, said Matheus Peçanha, economist and researcher at IBRE.

Due to the economic situation, the Christmas dinner for cariocas this year will be modest. This is shown in a survey by the Rio de Janeiro Shopkeepers Club (CDLRio) and Sindilojas Rio, which heard 350 consumers between the second half of November and the first week of December.

For 76% of those interviewed, the supper will be much less plentiful; for 20% it will be the same as last year and for 4% the expectation is that it will be more abundant. Respondents pointed to the increase in food, unemployment and the fall in family income as the determining factors for a less-assorted supper.

Even in this scenario, 76% of respondents intend to spend up to R$ 250.00 on the Christmas Dinner; 20% between BRL 300.00 and BRL 400.00, and 4% above BRL 450.00; The majority (70%) intend to pay the expenses in installments via credit card; another portion of the population (24%) with a food card and only 5% of respondents intend to pay in cash.

The products that should make up the supper are turkey/chester (40%), loin/leg (30%), cod (8%), fruit (10%), wine/beer/soda (10%) and 2.0% others.

The “villains” of inflation in the last 12 months: