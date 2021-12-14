Supposedly NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 appear in mining software

And the performance is something very out of the ordinary

When we talk about rumors and leaks about video cards that are yet to come, it’s common to come along with information about GPU performance in games or synthetic benchmarks. But now it appears that a new pattern is emerging. Supposedly NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 appeared in a mining database. No games.

The information comes from the Flexpool website and shows some GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and Radeon RX 7000 being used. Video cards are also displayed as “24gLovelaceAD102” and “32gRDNA3MCM5nm“. Graphics cards are being used both overclocked and factory-default.

The results of mining Ethereum are intriguing. The overclocked RTX 4090 Ti can produce 1.22 TH/s. According to the WCCFtech website, a RTX 3090 reaches 110-120 MH/s, that is, it would take thousands of RTX 3090 to reach the level of an RTX 4090 Ti mining Ethereum, if this information is real, of course. It’s not possible to know how many high-end Ada Lovelace GPUs are doing the job, but it’s very likely not just one.

The result achieved by the “RX7000”, in the best case scenario, is half that of the RTX 4090 Ti, but still way above that of an RTX 3090 alone. Interestingly, the overclocked GPU is getting results below which is labeled “Control-Test”, whatever that means.



The most absurd is the amount of Ethereum that all this mining is extracting. In 3 hours, 5 ETH were mined. Converting to US dollars, that’s about $21,000. In a month, that goes from the house of 650 thousand dollars, plus a million in two months, if we restrict mining to 3 hours a day.

The truth is that there is no way to verify the veracity of this information. What is known so far about the RTX 4090 is that it will be based on the AD102 GPU, manufactured in 5nm TSMC and must be equipped with 18432 CUDA Cores, clocks ranging between 2.3 and 2.5 GHz, which gives between 85 and 92 TFLOPs of computational power. The RTX 3090, for example, delivers 36 TFLOPs. The RX 7900 XT, GPU based on RDNA 3, should replace computational units with WGP (Work Group Processors) and should have 15360 stream processors in total.

Nothing has yet been confirmed by either party, so this is all just rumours. But, if these GPUs deliver what was shown, there would be no RTX 4090 Ti and RX 7000 left for gamers to tell the story.

Via: WCCFtech