Surprise! Dog goes for a walk and returns home with a cow on a leash

The guardian of a golden retriever dog couldn’t hold back his laughter when he saw the pet returning from a walk with a cow brought on a leash. Liu Sheng lives in China with his family and pet dog Xiao Er Ge [Caçula, em tradução livre].

According to the man, the dog makes recurrent walks around the city, and whenever he leaves the house, he returns with a “surprise” for the family. The pet has the hobby of digging for toys in a mountain village in the city of Shaoyang, in Hunan province, in central China.

Photo: Liu Sheng/AsiaWire

In a video posted on Douyin – a Chinese app equivalent to TikTok – the dog brings a paper box, a broken pot, a shovel and even a dead chicken.

“We’ve been in the countryside since Chinese New Year, and with the coronavirus outbreak in the country, we stay in the village and take walks outdoors. Now he brings things back from outside. For example, unwanted stuff discarded by neighbors, and items he finds in dumpsters. If he likes it, he will bring it”, says the tutor.

But the joke started to get more serious.

One day, Liu Sheng received a surprise when he saw his dog coming home from another one of his walks. Instead of a toy, or an old object, the pet led a cow holding a rope in its mouth.

“He loved picking things up since he was a puppy. I taught him to bring me sandals, tissues and small tools,” says Liu. But nothing had prepared him for that visit that accompanies the dog.

On social networks, Internet users praised the dog’s intelligence. Others commented on how cute he is. Meanwhile, most wondered what the owner of the cow was thinking.

With information from DailyStar.