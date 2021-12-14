Sylvinho speaks again about fans’ criticism and targets Corinthians titles in 2022

With no more games to play in 2021, Corinthians finished the Brazilian Championship in fifth place. Under the command of Sylvinho, Timon returned to qualify directly for the Libertadores 2022. Even with good results, the coach was much criticized by the fans.

The technician returned to saying that he naturally receives some of the criticisms he receives. On the other hand, Sylvinho also stressed the importance of a “limit” in the evaluation of his work.

“I see the joy of a fan in the satisfaction of being in the group stage of a Libertadores. It’s very difficult for me, I’m a guy who doesn’t have much time for social media. I respect it, but I don’t dive into it very much. staff and the club, but I live 12 hours inside the club because there is a lot to do. I treat criticism naturally, but criticism is always welcome, those that are constructive and have a fair bias. Now, when you see that goes over the limit, and then they ask me what the limit is. You don’t need to ask what the limit is, everyone knows what it is. The moment you put your head on the pillow, we all know what we’ve passed, it’s not written in a booklet, it’s not exact , but we all know,” said the coach, in an interview with Bandeirantes Radio.

Sylvinho also commented on some labels he found in Brazil. The coach even talked about his clothing and his way of expressing himself, which have been much discussed on several occasions.

“It’s always in the air. If there really is any clue, I get a little upset because each one has a way of expressing themselves. When we have machine guns and we don’t have replies, rejoinders (in press conferences), it’s a lot thrown in the air, no are conclusive. You say, there is no going back, so it becomes more difficult. It has to be conclusive after a game. We always forget in the analysis that there is, on the other side, an opponent who has its value. Regarding clothes, I’ve already talked to the advice. I have my way of dressing, I feel good with my dress pants, shirt. The club didn’t impose any situation on me. I arrived in July, cold in São Paulo. Little by little I put on lighter clothes and, if it’s from club, I put on a shirt. I feel good that way. That was what happened, but I don’t think that’s what the coach should analyze based on the color of his shoelaces,” he said.

When asked about 2022, Sylvinho said that Corinthians intends to dispute titles. The coach also spoke again about the time it took to build a team and explained that he has no “excuses” in relation to the Brazilian football calendar.

“We do hope, titles, improvements and putting ourselves in better conditions. The construction time is difficult, no club likes to pass, the fans get angry, upset, but it’s football. Here, clubs like Corinthians, extraordinary, heavy shirt, you can, in one, two years, come back and take the lead again. The intention is for titles, to get closer to teams that are in front, and not for nothing, they are the ones who dispute the finals we are having. There is a rational line, the result is not always controlled, but throughout the work, yes. That’s why I say that one year is the minimum to evaluate a coach. Including the athlete himself. . But the scenario is this, we work to have a good season,” he explained.

“It’s all very fast, in Brazil they play a lot. But it’s part of our calendar. I know it very well, but that doesn’t mean I agree. In our scenario, it’s 15 pre-season days, in others, 30, 40 days. But that’s what we have and we have to take advantage of it, without any excuse, to work well,” he concluded.

Revealed by Corinthians base, Sylvinho spoke of his relationship with the club. The coach highlighted the good atmosphere he finds at CT Joaquim Grava and the direct spot at Libertadores in 2022.

“I, in body and soul with the club, a great identification. The employees of 30, 40 years ago are incredible. The atmosphere is wonderful. Again, I have received many compliments. I started to go out now with greater frequency and the fan, like… he knows. We entered the Libertadores directly and it was difficult not to enter a group stage, because otherwise you compromise a whole start of work. Those qualifiers are terrible, difficult, and the fan knows that. I’ve seen this, received messages, and I’m happy that fans know how to recognize this, as well as they recognize athletes on the field. All the running, sweat and blood they give. It can’t be missing, for our fans this is vital,” concluded the coach .

