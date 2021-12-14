Sylvinho talks about arrhythmia for the first time and details care routine at Corinthians

Technician Sylvinho had a cardiac arrhythmia detected in tests carried out in recent days, already aiming at the 2022 season. The information was released by my helm last Friday. After learning a little more about the picture, he detailed the entire situation.

As the report showed, Sylvinho was able to continue the work normally even with the finding of the arrhythmia. Under the care of the club, the coach said he is feeling well and talked about the changes he has made to his routine.

“It’s OK. Take advantage of the audience to say that everything is under control. It’s arrhythmia, yes. A control exam. I immediately did all the other exams and then the finding of a heart, yes, healthy, good, without major problems. Obviously we are going to study, it is already being studied and looking for solutions to an arrhythmia. But it doesn’t stop me from working. I’ve been working for the last week. It doesn’t prevent me from going on vacation, I’m going to take my vacation, obviously always in contact with the club, with the board and in search of our planning that started ten, 15, 20 days ago. But absolutely fine, cool, healthy, we’ll fix that over time“, he said in an interview with Bandeirantes Radio, in this Monday.

Cardiac arrhythmia is characterized by an alteration in the heartbeat. The beat frequency becomes unstable, with more or less beats than it should. It is the result of physical or psychological problems and can get worse if not treated. Therefore, Sylvinho insisted that the disease is not a result of his work routine.

“We have to be clear because nowadays we live in a difficult world with information. So, the professionals have passed me on. Of course my life has changed, you live for work, the job requires it. I’ve always known it, I know it works that way, but not because of it. Stress enhances one situation or another, but it is not due to (work). People start to make a bit of a mess, a bit of misunderstanding. These are things that happen. It’s probably been coming with me some distance away, we still don’t know which one, so just to make it clear“, stated the coach.

