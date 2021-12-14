Taumaturgo Ferreira recalls his relationship with Malu Mader: ‘Me sacanearam’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Thaumaturgo Ferreira and Malu Mader had a relationship

The actor Thaumaturgo is on the air in the rerun of “O Cravo ea Rosa” on Globo. At the time of Walcyr Carrasco’s novel, he had just gone through a period with few jobs and a turbulent phase in his personal life due to his relationship with Malu Mader. The actor says that he was “spoiled” by the public and that he began to receive different treatment when he assumed the relationship with the actress.

“I remember that, before I stayed with Malu, the novelty was the great actor who debuted. All in favor. After I stayed with her, they started saying that it was too much sand for my truck. jealousy thing, because I was with the goddess, the muse of Brazilian TV. It was like a heritage, a property of people: ‘Only I can like Malu.’ , from the newspaper O Globo.

Thaumaturgo and Malu started an affair around the time of the 1986 soap opera “Golden Years”, and they stayed together for about two years. He recalls that they managed to keep the relationship out of the spotlight, so much so that it took them a while to discover the end. “We were always discreet. We lived together, it lasted about two and a half years. When ‘Top Model’ started, people took a while to realize that we were apart. The press was slower, it wasn’t as comprehensive and instantaneous as it is today,” he recalls.

The actor also says that he and the actress had no more serious plans, such as getting married and having children. “Since I was a boy I used to say: ‘I’ll never get married, I’ll never have a child.’