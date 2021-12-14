Teacher arrested for sharing sex video with student in app

A substitute teacher at a municipal school was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse, after the authorities of Lakeland, USA received information that she shared videos of inappropriate relationships with a student via the Snapchat app. on the Snapchat platform.

Ayanna Davis, 20, admitted that she had illegal relations four times with the underage student: twice at her home and twice at the victim’s home, according to information released by law enforcement authorities.

The teacher’s confession corresponded to statements made by the victim, whose exact age was not disclosed, but was indicated in the police press release as being between 16 and 17 years old.

Authorities began an investigation of the teacher on Dec. 3 after a student informed the school’s resource officer that a video on Snapchat showed Ayanna having sex with a student. The publication went viral among students and staff at Lakeland High School.

According to the New York Post, officers have yet to analyze the video, but are working to locate it.

“I know this stuff is out there somewhere,” Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA TV.

After being interrogated by the police, Ayanna Davis received two other charges: the first from a janitor for sexual assault and the other from an authority on crimes committed against students. In addition, she was also doubly charged by the Lakeland Police Department for sexual assault.

“This is a clear violation of the sexual assault laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim and took advantage of it for her own twisted pleasure,” Sheriff Judd said.

Ayanna first appeared in court on December 11, when $60,000 bail was issued on all counts. His case is scheduled to be heard on January 10, 2022.

According to authorities, Ayanna worked at Lakeland High School as a substitute teacher through the Kelly Education Services recruitment agency.

The company has been informed that the teacher can no longer work at any public school in Polk County.

“We expect substitute teachers to maintain the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” Superintendent Frederick Heid said in a statement. “The charges against this person are shameful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this kind of conduct.”

In Florida, 18 is considered to be the age at which sex is considered to be consensual.