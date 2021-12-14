Team chooses Elon Musk as person of the year after Bolsonaro wins poll

posted on 12/13/2021 1:00 PM / updated on 12/13/2021 1:01 PM



(credit: Time magazine/reproduction)

After President Jair Bolsonaro was elected Personality of the Year 2021 by popular vote, the magazine Team chose businessman Elon Musk as personality of the year. The announcement was made this Monday (13/12).

The billionaire owns the automaker Tesla and SpaceX, which this year made the first space flight with civilians. Musk has an estimated wealth of $250 billion and is considered the richest man in the world. “This is the man who aspires to save our planet and give us another one to inhabit: clown, genius, provocateur, visionary, industrialist, ‘showman’, jerk; a mad hybrid of Thomas Edison, PT Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and ‘Doctor Manhattan ‘, the blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars,” says part of the magazine’s text.

In entertainment, the American singer Olívia Rodrigo, who ranks first in the most played songs in the United States, was chosen. The athlete of the year was gymnast Simone Biles, who, at the Olympics, gave up competing because she prioritized mental health. As the heroes of the year, the magazine selected four scientists responsible for the covid-19 vaccines: Kizzmekia Corbett (Harvard University); Barney Graham (deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at the US National Institutes of Health); Katalin Kariko (Senior Vice President, BioNTech); and Drew Weissman (known for his work in RNA biology).

Bolsonaro as personality of the year

Last week, Bolsonaro was chosen by popular vote as the personality of the year after mobilizing supporters of the president. The poll, open to the public, had 9 million votes cast. “I thank the 2,160,000 voters who voted for me. We hope that Revista TIME grants us, in fact, the title respecting the result of the elections. Our compliments to Donald Trump for second place,” the president said about the vote.

monday to Team, the award is given to whoever most influenced the events for “better or worse”. Although voting is not directly related to the final result, editors can agree with the voters or not.