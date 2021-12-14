Teammate says aggressor fled after kick that killed athlete at game in RS: ‘saw the size of gravity’ | Rio Grande do Sul

The 21-year-old suspect was heard by the Civil Police and will answer for the crime of bodily injury followed by death in freedom.

“He saw the size of gravity and ran away. Nobody noticed that he ran away,” says Diego Torini, 34, Geovani’s teammate.

According to him, the aggression was sudden. The victim allegedly committed a foul and even argued with the injured opponent. However, the aggressor was a third, unrelated to the bid.

“When the guy fell, the other guy came running and flying. A third, who had nothing to do with the move. We even thought he was going to separate, but he came and took a flying shot,” he says.

‘He was a very well-regarded person,’ says league president

Geovani’s team even reacted to the aggression, but, upon realizing that the player had started to suffer convulsions, treated the athlete.

“When the guy hit our teammate, we went to get satisfaction, but soon stopped because Giovani was in a bad way”, says Diego.

In the midst of the service, the 21-year-old boy named as the author of the attack fled the scene. Police did not release the aggressor’s name. According to Diego, the suspect was not well known by members of Geovani’s team.

Player Geovani Biancho was 42 years old

Geovani Biancho was from Barão, 12 km from Carlos Barbosa, and the owner of a futsal school for children. The man used to participate in varzea championships as a player and coach of teams in the region.

“He’s a real gem. He’s been playing with us for a short time, three or four years,” recalls Diego.

“We never had a complaint. Always a good person. He didn’t have a mouth for anything. The time he played with us, I never saw him arguing and fighting with anyone”, he comments on the conduct of his teammate.

The victim of the assault leaves his wife and a three-year-old child. The wake and burial were held on Sunday (12).

“On Saturday morning, before he died, he held an end-of-the-year get-together with the children’s families. He took everyone to his own house,” the president of the Baronense Football League and secretary told g1. of Administration and the Environment of Barão, Carlos Henrique Bourscheid.