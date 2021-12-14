Teresa Santos on Miss Universe: “It will take me a while to digest the result”

Miss Brazil 2021, Teresa Santos, spoke on his social networks about the result of the Miss Universe contest, in which he represented the country on Sunday night (12) in Israel. The 23-year-old Ceara native, named by specialists as one of the favorites, did not rank among the 16 semifinalists in the dispute. It is the first time in ten years that the Brazilian representative is left out of the first cut of the competition.

“I know I worked hard and worked hard, both before and during Miss Universe. (…) I admit that it will take me a while to digest the result”, wrote Teresa in an Instagram post.

The Indian Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was the big winner of the Miss Universe 2021. Nadia Ferreira, from Paraguay, was in second place, while the South African Lalela Lali conquered the third position.

In a series of videos released a few hours after the end of the contest, the representative of Brazil had already thanked the public for the support and cheering, reiterating her and her team’s commitment to winning the title of Miss Universe 2021 and calming speculation about the reasons of defeat.

“Regardless of what assumptions you’re going to make, why, this was it, was it that, I just want to tell you that the outsider’s view is completely different from the insider’s. I have a lot of confidence, I have a lot of peace of mind that I did an impeccable job before, during and after the confinement”, he said.

In the most recent publication, Teresa thanked again for the affection she has received and also highlighted the feelings of gratitude for the achievements already achieved, regardless of the outcome of this Sunday’s dispute. “I am the 67th Miss Brazil! I represented my people in the 70th year of Miss Universe! Is this building history or not?! I built mine showing my real version. No pretense, no ready-made speeches or any kind of appearance that didn’t meet my personality. My intention has always been to be a woman who, behind her glamour, carries her vulnerabilities”, she declared.

The official Miss Universe Brazil page paid homage to Cearense. “We know the size of the responsibility of representing a country, but you do it with so much love and sweetness that it enchants us. His will, dedication and commitment were symbols of inspiration for us and thousands of people alike. We are sure it will have a beautiful reign”, stated the organization of the competition in the publication.

Teresa Santos was born in Fortaleza, but grew up in the municipality of Maranguape, 27 km from the capital of Ceará. Combining her modeling career with the psychology faculty, Miss Brasil 2021 won the national title on November 9th. She had already come close to the title in 2018, when she placed third in the contest.