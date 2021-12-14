The best health actions to have in 2022, according to Bradesco BBI

Jenni Smith 3 mins ago Health

Hapvida
Hapvida is one of Bradesco BBI’s bets for 2022 (Image: Reproduction/ Hapvida)

To Bradesco BBI, the health sector should continue to deliver good results in the next year.

The bank chose its three preferred stocks – Oncoclinics (ONCO3), South America (SULA3) and Hapvida (HAPV3) – based on: (i) valuation (45-70%) upside potential, (ii) earnings momentum (net profit growth 82-158%), (iii) long term – term fundamentals and (iv) ) stock liquidity.

The healthcare sector was characterized by the company as “positive” by factors such as “strong growth in revenue, with forecast growth of 39% per year; “potential market assessment”; and “solid long-term fundamentals on population aging”.

According to analysts, the transition to post-Covid-19, with the end of cases and the return of the seasonality of vacations and holidays, there is a short-term risk for providers (mainly hospitals).

“This context should favor payers due to the lower costs”, they explain.

Regarding the pharmaceutical sector, Bradesco BBI sees earnings growth in the sector’s resilience and in the acceleration/maturity of growth initiatives.

For 2022, Bradesco BBI adopts a positive outlook for operators and pharmaceutical companies. For suppliers, the scenario should prove to be more challenging.

“We expect the current low levels of hospitalizations for Covid-19 to continue next year in Brazil, due to the vaccination. This scenario should benefit operators due to Covid-19’s strong cost drops”, explains the bank.

“For providers (mainly hospitals), the outlook is more uncertain and possibly negative, given the significant drop in Covid-19 cases. Less exposed to the pandemic and more resilient to macro conditions, we expect the pharmaceutical segment to present good results, aided by expansions, launches and room for margin improvement”, he concludes.

tickerMarket cap (R$mn)Last priceTarget Price
BLAU36.97BRL 38.90BRL 54
DASA319.57BRL 34.90BRL 52
FLRY36.04BRL 19.10BRL 25
GNDI339.54BRL 63.80BRL 94
HAPV343.58BRL 11.20BRL 17
HYPE318.7BRL 29.50BRL 36
KRSA33.22BRL 4.20BRL 8.50
MATD36.5BRL 17BRL 20
ONCO36.03BRL 11.20BRL 19
PGMN33.83BRL 8.70BRL 14
PNVL32.04BRL 13.60BRL 20
PARD32.78BRL 21.30BRL 22
QUAL34.62BRL 16.70BRL 26
RADL339.66BRL 24BRL 27
RDOR3101.61BRL 50.20BRL 68
SULA1110.73BRL 26.60BRL 38
VVEO35.55BRL 19.40BRL 28

