The best health actions to have in 2022, according to Bradesco BBI

To Bradesco BBI, the health sector should continue to deliver good results in the next year.

The bank chose its three preferred stocks – Oncoclinics (ONCO3), South America (SULA3) and Hapvida (HAPV3) – based on: (i) valuation (45-70%) upside potential, (ii) earnings momentum (net profit growth 82-158%), (iii) long term – term fundamentals and (iv) ) stock liquidity.

The healthcare sector was characterized by the company as “positive” by factors such as “strong growth in revenue, with forecast growth of 39% per year; “potential market assessment”; and “solid long-term fundamentals on population aging”.

According to analysts, the transition to post-Covid-19, with the end of cases and the return of the seasonality of vacations and holidays, there is a short-term risk for providers (mainly hospitals).

“This context should favor payers due to the lower costs”, they explain.

Regarding the pharmaceutical sector, Bradesco BBI sees earnings growth in the sector’s resilience and in the acceleration/maturity of growth initiatives.

For 2022, Bradesco BBI adopts a positive outlook for operators and pharmaceutical companies. For suppliers, the scenario should prove to be more challenging.

“We expect the current low levels of hospitalizations for Covid-19 to continue next year in Brazil, due to the vaccination. This scenario should benefit operators due to Covid-19’s strong cost drops”, explains the bank.

“For providers (mainly hospitals), the outlook is more uncertain and possibly negative, given the significant drop in Covid-19 cases. Less exposed to the pandemic and more resilient to macro conditions, we expect the pharmaceutical segment to present good results, aided by expansions, launches and room for margin improvement”, he concludes.

ticker Market cap (R$mn) Last price Target Price BLAU3 6.97 BRL 38.90 BRL 54 DASA3 19.57 BRL 34.90 BRL 52 FLRY3 6.04 BRL 19.10 BRL 25 GNDI3 39.54 BRL 63.80 BRL 94 HAPV3 43.58 BRL 11.20 BRL 17 HYPE3 18.7 BRL 29.50 BRL 36 KRSA3 3.22 BRL 4.20 BRL 8.50 MATD3 6.5 BRL 17 BRL 20 ONCO3 6.03 BRL 11.20 BRL 19 PGMN3 3.83 BRL 8.70 BRL 14 PNVL3 2.04 BRL 13.60 BRL 20 PARD3 2.78 BRL 21.30 BRL 22 QUAL3 4.62 BRL 16.70 BRL 26 RADL3 39.66 BRL 24 BRL 27 RDOR3 101.61 BRL 50.20 BRL 68 SULA11 10.73 BRL 26.60 BRL 38 VVEO3 5.55 BRL 19.40 BRL 28

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.