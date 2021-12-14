The Bronx shuts up the skeptics and Amanda Nunes sees her reign fall at UFC 269. SUPER FIGHTS debate. LIVE!

After just over a day of history UFC 269, it’s time for our traditional review. This Monday (13), the team from SUPER FIGHTS gathers to analyze all the most important things that happened at last weekend’s show. The highlight, of course, goes to the concert of Charles of the Bronx and the unexpected defeat of Amanda Nunes.

Last Saturday (11), Do Bronx climbed in the Octagon for his first title defense at lightweight (under 70.3kg.). Even at a great moment in his career, the Brazilian rose to the octagon as an underdog against Dustin Poirier. The São Paulo native, however, managed to silence the critics and submitted the challenger in the third round.

MMA legend, Amanda Nunes was responsible for the anticlimax on the Brazilian fans. Faced with the biggest underdog of the entire event, the Brazilian started well, but ended up succumbing to the strategy of Julianna Peña, who submitted the Bahia woman in the second round and assumed the throne that belonged to ‘Leoa’ since 2016.

In addition to the highlights of the UFC 269, we’ll talk about what happens in martial arts this weekend. On Saturday (18th), we will have the UFC Las Vegas 45, which ends the Ultimate season, in addition to the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

The broadcast will start at 7:30 pm, Brasília time. The live will be led by Tarso Dória and will feature VH Gonzaga.