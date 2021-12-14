The Farm 13: Victor Igoh criticizes Mileide Mihaile’s posture with Sthé Matos in controversy, and then turns back: “I made a mistake for not knowing what happened”; watch

Bullshit and confusion! The attitudes of Sthefane Matos within “A Fazenda 13” made people talk out here and her proximity to Dynho Alves resulted in the end of her engagement with Victor Igoh. After announcing the end, the influencer broached the subject again and pointed his finger at a third participant in the reality show, who he said would also be partly to blame in the situation – former ballerina Mileide Mihaile. Jeez!

The businesswoman participated in the program “Hora do Faro” this Sunday (12), after being eliminated from the reality of RecordTV and spoke about her trajectory there, as well as the couples who separated due to the controversy of confinement. Columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, echoed the matter on his Instagram and Igoh then used the publication’s comments section to vent and criticize the former person.

In the view of Sthe’s former fiance, Mileide failed for not having opened her friend’s eyes about her relationship beyond intimate with Dynho. “Never gave a touch to my friend in there, right? About socializing and contacting other men. He left to give the opinion out here behind his back, and still laugh about the breakup of the relationship. Oh, see!”, shot the Bahian over Maranhense.

Netizens, however, did not like Victor’s accusations and began to defend the most recent eliminated from the rural attraction. “Each one does with his life what he wants! Everyone is already quite big”, wrote an Instagram user. Later, after negative repercussions, Igoh deleted the comment.

change of mind

Hours later, in the stories on his profile, the Bahian backtracked on his accusations, admitted that he was wrong with Mileide and then apologized. “This comment of mine was made without having a real idea of ​​what was happening and what happened in the program, there, on the other side”, began Victor. He acknowledged that speech was unnecessary, as in the weeks leading up to Mihaile’s elimination, she and Sthe had drifted significantly apart.

“This comment of mine ended up sounding wrong, I was wrong for not knowing what was actually happening within the program, I haven’t watched the program for a while”, scored. “So I want to apologize to Mileide, if she received it accusingly or blaming her for something, never, ever. Everyone there is well grown, they are their own people, responsible for their actions”, concluded.