‘The favorite is Lula and Bolsonaro is in free fall,’ says Kassab about 2022





The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, said on Monday 14 that former president Lula is the favorite to win the 2022 election and pointed out that president Jair Bolsonaro “is in free fall”.

In an interview with Veja magazine, the party leader reinforced the intention of his party to launch the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, in the dispute.

“I think that the favorite today is former president Lula. Even on account of research. I don’t see what wear and tear it might have on the horizon, not least because it’s not a government, it’s a well-known figure. On the other hand, the second place in the polls has been falling, which is President Jair Bolsonaro, who is in the government. And whoever is a government is always subject to additional wear and tear”, he stated.

In the conversation, Kassab also pointed out that former judge Sérgio Moro will have difficulty “overcoming obstacles” due to his political inexperience.

“The PSD goes to the end, it’s a decision taken, very well thought out by the party bases”, he said. “And our candidate will be Rodrigo Pacheco.”