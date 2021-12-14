The flu is worrying again











After two years of following a strict quarantine, wearing masks, avoiding contact with other people, and maintaining a certain social distance, cases of tonsillitis, pharyngitis and other types of sore throats have decreased dramatically. However, with the drop in the number of new infected people and deaths by Covid-19, due to mass vaccination, there was a certain relaxation of people – especially in family gatherings – and that famous sore throat returned, bringing with it a high number of cases of flu and colds.

In Rio de Janeiro, the situation is even more serious. According to a Fiocruz bulletin, carried out between November 28 and December 4, the state had more cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) due to Influenza flu than to Coronavirus. The capital is experiencing a flu epidemic with at least 23 thousand cases of influenza.

According to the municipal health department of Rio de Janeiro, the number of patients seen in the municipal network is four times greater than normal. The city came to be without vaccine in the last week being forced to suspend vaccination against influenza.

Typically, flu outbreaks and epidemics usually happen between the months of April, May, June and July, at the turn of autumn and winter, because in this cold season, people tend to be crowded together to get warm and, often, indoors – which facilitates viral transmission.

The scenario that takes place in Rio de Janeiro in early summer can be explained by a few reasons: the first, already mentioned above, was that after greater control by Covid-19, there was a relaxation of adherence to basic preventive measures – such as use of masks and social distancing. People started meeting, hugging, kissing, among other actions that can facilitate contagion.

The second is that it was brought from the Northern hemisphere – where it is winter – since the strain found in Rio de Janeiro is the same that circulates in the United States and Europe. And the third, and most likely, is the low coverage of vaccination against the flu – in Rio, until November, just under 60% of the target audience (elderly people, children and pregnant women, mainly) had been vaccinated against the flu – number less than 90%, a rate considered ideal by the Ministry of Health.

The scenario is repeated throughout Brazil. The 2021 flu campaign was far from achieving its goals. About 78% of the target audience had been vaccinated by September, according to the Ministry of Health.

The study released by Fiocruz warns that the virus can easily spread to other Brazilian states – mainly in the Southeast region (SP, MG, ES), which are neighbors to Rio. States like Paraná and Pernambuco, for example, have already started to take measures in order to prevent a flu epidemic.

The state of Pernambuco accelerated the pace of vaccination and claimed to have vaccinated 100% of pregnant and postpartum women, but only 68% of the elderly and 84% of children. Paraná vaccinated only 67.4% of the priority group against the flu; and Espirito Santo 78.4%. According to the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SIPNI), only Amapá managed to surpass the target established by the Ministry of health and vaccinated 93% of the target audience. One of the reasons that explains this low adherence this year is that it was not possible to take the two vaccines (influenza and SARS-CoV-2) together, having to wait an interval of 14 days.

Because the flu and Covid-19 have the same symptoms – fever, headache, sore throat – it is necessary to keep the same precautions: continue with the use of masks, avoid crowding, keep your distance, and get vaccinated. If the interval from one dose to another of Covid-19 is longer than 14 days, it is important to get the influenza vaccine.

Scientists say that there is a huge contingent of people vulnerable to the most serious forms of the infection, as their bodies do not have enough antibodies to fight this disease, which practically did not circulate in 2020.

Although it is less aggressive than Covid-19, the flu is also linked to hospitalizations and deaths. The World Health Organization estimates that, on the planet, up to 650,000 people die every year from respiratory complications related to the influenza virus.