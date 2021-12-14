The humility of Faustão’s team surprises Band employees

Fausto Silva’s team worked for decades on one of the most prestigious programs of the main broadcaster in the country: Domingão do Faustão, on TV Globo. Not for that reason they arrived in the Band, ‘only’ the fourth channel in audience, with “high heels”.

According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, it is common that, when arriving on new stations, former globals are arrogant and cocky. But that would not be the case for the employees who accompanied Fausto Silva, who also moved to Band.

They are producers, editors and a director who left Globo in recent months and weeks. Most of them even had the possibility of going on Venus Platina, but chose to go to São Paulo.

At Band, virtually all employees are amazed at the lack of “stardom” from new colleagues. “It doesn’t even seem that these people came from Globo and left there of their own volition,” says a journalist from the station to the columnist.

“They are extremely hardworking people and they collaborate with each other and with us without anyone having to raise their voice; they are very humble people, really; we are impressed,” said one executive.

Fausto Silva should debut on January 17th in a state-of-the-art auditorium studio that is being finalized at the Band’s premises in Morumbi.