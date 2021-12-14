the latest from Flamengo today

Credit: Fan Assembly

FLAMEGO HAS 15 PLAYERS ENDING THE CONTRACT IN 2022

Still without a defined coach, Flamengo has other problems to solve in 2022: ‘hitting the hammer’ between renewing the contract or selling some professionals in order not to lose them for free. 15 players from the current squad are in their final year of contract. These are the cases of Diego Alves, Gabriel Batista, Isla, Rodinei, Filipe Luís, Renê, David Luiz, Diego, Piris, Vitinho, César, João Lucas, Kenedy, Andreas and Thiago Maia.

JORGE JESUS ​​SAYS HE IS UNHAPPY IN BENFICA

“Everyone likes to be cuddled. I’m not used to this, much less at Benfica. I’ve been here six years before and it never happened, it’s new, but it’s reality. I have to try to keep the team winning and I can’t do anything about things that don’t depend on me. But of course I’m not happy or satisfied”, said Jorge Jesus at a press conference.

OAK? FLAMENGO EVEN DID CONTACT BRAGA

Currently ahead of Braga, Carlos Carvalhal entered Flamengo’s sights to fill the vacant position. However, so far, the Rio de Janeiro club has not even started negotiations with Braga to negotiate the coach’s departure. In contact with journalist Venê Casagrande, António Salvador, president of the Portuguese team, guaranteed that the professional, as well as the board, did not receive any offer to close a deal.

ATHLETE EXCHANGES PALM TREES FOR FLAMENGO

Palmeiras made the departure of one of their promising midfielders formed in the base to a direct rival in the fight for titles in the lower divisions and also in the professional. Midfielder Jean Carlos, 17, announced his departure from Verdão on social media, in addition to the hit with Flamengo.

FLAMEGO CLOSES WITH HIGHLIGHTS FOR BASE

Reinforcing the youth categories, Flamengo signed midfielder João Victor, aged 16, who caught the eye when he stood out in Gramadense in the Gramado Sub-16 Cup.

