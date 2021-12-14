The mistake that made R$1.7 million NFT digital art be sold for R$17,000 | Technology

A piece of NFT (non-fungible token) digital art was accidentally sold for just over US$3,000 (R$17,000) – one-hundredth of its market price.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The images from the Bored Ape Yacht Club series have a limited run of 10,000 pieces, each with slight variations.

But the owner of Bored Ape (bored ape) number 3,547 made a typo in listing the item for sale online. NFT was immediately acquired by an automated account – and put back on sale for nearly $250,000.

The seller, maxnaut, told Maxnaut that it intended to list the number 3,547 of the Bored Ape for 75 ethereum (ETH), the cryptocurrency used for many NFT trades. But a “lapse of concentration” — during one of the many trades he lists online every day — caused him to type “0.75 ETH” ($2,989).

“I immediately saw the error, but it was instantly purchased, before I could click ‘cancel’ – and so I lost $250,000,” he said.

The buyer also paid very high fees to increase the speed with which the transaction is completed and ensure that the sale took place almost instantly.

In traditional banking transactions, these errors are often easily reversed if the bank is informed of the error. But in the unregulated encryption market, there’s often no way to reverse that sale.

2 of 2 Bored Ape number 3,547 has been put back on sale for $250,000 — Photo: OpenSea via BBC Bored Ape number 3,547 has been put up for sale for $250,000 — Photo: OpenSea via BBC

The Bored Apes digital art series, released in April 2021, is “programmatically generated” – a computer script mixes and matches a variety of colors, designs and accessories to make each monkey slightly different from the other.

Initially selling for 0.08 ETH each ($320 at today’s prices), they now sell for at least 50 ETH ($200,000).

Many owners – whether NFT enthusiasts or celebrities – use their monkeys as their Twitter profile picture.

Plus, there are benefits to bringing part of the “club” – including invitations to community events and access to exclusive digital content.

But NFT critics generally question the digital art market: what are buyers actually getting when they buy non-physical art? Is the “certificate of ownership” of the art stored in the blockchain – the same technology that supports cryptocurrencies – worth the price that is paid for the art? Is NFT a speculative bubble likely to burst soon?

The technology also uses a lot of energy – due to the way transactions are verified by high-powered computing – leading to criticism that the industry is bad for the environment.