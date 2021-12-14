‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will refuse to save Flávia’s life | come around

Remember how it all happened:
In Paula’s car, despair will take over Flávia and she will start saying that she is going to die. Paula and Neném will try to calm her down and let her know that they are on their way to a hospital. It is then that the dancer will make a request: ask Guilherme (Mateus Solano) for help.
Paula will call the doctor and explain the gravity of the situation: “Flávia was shot! She needs you!”. But Guilherme will tell them to take the girl to another hospital.
“She cannot go to a hospital. A lawsuit is being filed against her. She will end up being arrested again”, will argue the businesswoman.
“That’s not my problem”, will counter Guilherme.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will beg to be answered by Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Dissatisfied with the doctor’s answer, Neném will take the phone from Paula’s hands and insist that Guilherme save Flávia’s life. But it will be in vain!!! The last chance will be the appeal of the dancer herself, who will ask the doctor:
“Help me. I don’t want to die! Save my life. Don’t let me die, doctor.”
What will Guilherme do?
14 Ten
Tuesday
Neném and Paula take Flávia to the hospital. The motel employee calls the police. Daniel reproaches Celina for encouraging her son’s separation. Flávia convinces Guilherme to help her. Juca has a bad feeling. Tina confesses her crush on Tigger to Bianca. Rose tells her son about the argument with Guilherme. Guilherme asks Joana for help. Prado and Nunes arrest Conrado. Betina explains to Nedda and Jandira why Neném went out with Paula. Joana says she no longer wants to work with Guilherme. Neném advises Guilherme not to give up on Rose. Paula and Baby kiss. Guilherme takes care of Flávia.
