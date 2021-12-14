‘The More Life, the Better!’: Leco and Neco twins give their first dance and web show pira | The More Life the Better!

“The characters are rascals from Rio, basically thieves, villains, clumsy and inconsequential, without understanding what is right and wrong. They do everything to help their sister in the scams. They are very twins and live together, complement each other physically and even talk together”, comment André and Carlos.

Murilo can’t stop Flávia from going out with Leco and Neco

“We think that, despite being villains, the audience tends to root for us, because the characters never do anything right and the plans never work out, it’s always the conflicts but in a comical way, which tends to attract the audience and make them identify themselves. And in addition to us managing to humanize the character”, say the brothers.

2 out of 4 Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg) dance in the motel scene – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg) dance in the motel scene – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure

Used to dancing in real life, André and Carlos are professional hip hop dancers. And all this talent can also be seen in the soap opera. In the motel scene, when Leco and Neco take Flávia for a coup, the pair showed, for the first time, that they are really good when it comes to dancing:

“This little dance at the motel was the first one we recorded, for sure, it was the scene we were most comfortable with, being in this comfort zone and having a lot of fun! We even choreographed the steps”, says Carlos.

3 of 4 Carlos Silberg and André Silberg show their talent in dance on stage – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure Carlos Silberg and André Silberg show their talent in dance on stage – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure

André opens the game and reveals that the taste for this art is old, since their childhood:

“We started dancing together, at the age of 9 years old, and we were never able to stop! We thought it would be just one. hobby and for fun, but luckily it turned into work. Really crazy to see that we found a common passion beyond dancing, acting now!”

4 out of 4 Carlos Silberg and André Silberg are Neco and Leco in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha Carlos Silberg and André Silberg are Neco and Leco in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha

The public’s approval was immediate and the number of followers, which was already large, continues to grow. “We were known for dances and voiceovers. But since the debut, whenever we post a video there, we are recognized by the telenovela twins. The repercussion has happened little by little, especially when we are together. The blonde tone of the hair also draws a little attention. . But they already recognize us in streets, restaurants, bars,” says Carlos.

See the repercussion of the first dance scene in the telenovela:

The duo posted a video with a dancing moment alongside Valentina Herszage: