the news that move the cryptocurrency market today

December is almost halfway through, and Santa Claus decided to put the bitcoin (BTC) on the bad boys list: the biggest cryptocurrency of the world is on its way to end the month with the third biggest drop in history for the period, second only to the lows seen in December 2013 (a drop of 33.2%) and 2014 (15.3%), according to the Crypto Rank.

Around 11am, bitcoin retreated 1.49%, quoted at US$ 48,720.29 (BRL 269,974.44). Since the beginning of the month, the biggest cryptocurrency of the world already accumulates low of 15%, deepening the fall of 7.12% in November.

Even the other cryptocurrencies in the world also suffer from the retreat of the bitcoin:

# cryptocurrency Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 48,266.66 -3.31% -0.36% two Ethereum (ETH) US$3,957.71 -2.45% -2.35% 3 Binance Coin (BNB) $541.89 -4.58% -2.85% 4 Tether (USDT) $1.00 0.04% -0.10% 5 Solana (SOL) $163.87 -4.59% -10.21% 6 Cardano (ADA) $1.28 -4.15% -1.62% 7 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 0.00% 0.01% 8 XRP (XRP) $0.817 -1.70% 4.73% 9 Polkadot (DOT) US$27.54 -4.24% 3.98% 10 Earth (LUNA) US$57.71 -5.55% -10.19% Source: Coin Market Cap

Waiting for a Federal Reserve

The market for cryptocurrencies is influenced by everyday news.

After brokerage executives cryptocurrencies (exchanges) defended the market’s interests in the US Congress last week, attention is focused on the interest rate decision of the Fed next Wednesday (15).

in the market of cryptocurrencies, the idea is that high inflation is good for the bitcoin and digital assets as a whole, and investors are already using crypto as a hedge against rising prices.

However, the uncertain scenario ahead puts pressure on risky assets, such as shares and cryptocurrencies, and this maximum may not be confirmed.

Anyway, experts indicate having a balanced portfolio in higher and lower risk assets, with even greater care for cryptocurrencies, which are extremely volatile.

90% of bitcoin in circulation

According to internal blockchain data from bitcoin, about 90% of the 21 million available units of the cryptocurrency have already been networked.

The mining process, in addition to validating transactions, “places” new BTCs in the market. You can understand more about bitcoin mining in our special article on the subject here.

What does that mean?

Essentially nothing. The so-called “digital gold” has a limited supply of units, established back in 2013 when the cryptocurrency has been released, which ensures that the bitcoin can be used as a store of value.

Not even miners will be affected. Instead of inserting new ones BTCs on a network, they only validate transactions.

In addition, the next 10% bitcoin will guarantee the miners’ work for a long time to come, given that the bitcoin stock is not expected to finish being mined for 119 years.

Falling Ethereum Rates (ETH)

The second largest cryptocurrency on the market has always suffered from high transaction fees. who can forget the boom in NFTs and Defis at the beginning of the year, which averaged the gas fees, what are these costs called, going from $5 to $45?

After update London Fork, or EIP-1559, in addition to the introduction of ethereum burning, trading rates have also been falling in recent months, after peaks in May and November this year.

With lower rates, the etherum it is once again attractive to investors, who have opted for projects such as solana (SOL) and polkadot (DOT). In addition to being an older and more solid project, the ETH serves as a basis for others cryptocurrencies, and analysts are still optimistic that ether is the “brick” of web 3.0.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs on B3

