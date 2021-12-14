the number of deaths rises to eight

The number of deaths rose to ten as a result of heavy rains in southern Bahia since last week, according to the state Civil Defense balance sheet. The government of Bahia informs that the floods, which began in the middle of last week, have already impacted more than 220,000 people.

As of last night, seven deaths had been confirmed. In all, according to the Bahia Civil Defense update earlier this afternoon, at least 267 people were injured and more than 21,000 had to leave their homes. This Monday, the number of cities in emergency situations also increased — to 51.

In Minas Gerais, which also suffers from floods, two people died in the last week. Today, the numbers have not yet been updated.

According to the Civil Defense of Bahia:

Two deaths — a mother and a daughter — were registered in the village of Ribeirão do Caldeirão, rural Amargosa;

Three in Itamaraju;

Two in Itaberaba; and

Another three in Macarani, Prado and Ruy Barbosa.

All municipalities are in an emergency situation.

The floods in southern Bahia and northern Minas were caused by an extratropical cyclone formed on the south coast of the country — the volume of rainfall reached 450 mm in the extreme south of Bahia in the middle of the week. According to the mayor of Camacan, Paulo do Gás (Podemos), these are the worst floods in 35 years.

Also according to the Civil Defense of Bahia, the rains left 6,371 people homeless and another 15,199 homeless — more than 21,000 people had to leave their homes, but in the case of the homeless, citizens need government assistance to have temporary housing .

So far, the government of Bahia has recognized 51 municipalities in emergency situations, with an impact on at least 220,297 lives.

In this second (13), according to the State Secretariat for Infrastructure, there are no isolated municipalities. Access to Prado —where two bridges collapsed— was re-established by land, on foot or by motorbike. Vehicles are expected to be released by tonight.

two deaths in mines

The numbers from yesterday to today have not changed in Minas Gerais. So far this morning, at least two deaths have been registered as a result of the rains, according to the latest Civil Defense bulletin.

The deaths were registered in the municipalities of Engenheiro Caldas and Pescador, in the north of the state, between the 9th and 10th of this month.

According to the Civil Defense of Minas, since last Wednesday (8), at least 28 cities and more than 15 thousand people have been impacted by the rains, to a greater or lesser extent. Among them, nearly 2,000 were left homeless.