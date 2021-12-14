The offensive joke that generated first internet censorship and changed the network forever

Jon Ronson

This is the story of a war that took place in the early days of the internet. And what was at stake was crucial: who owned this new world, who made the rules and what they would be.

In the 1980s, before the invention of the World Wide Web, there was a nascent thing called Usenet. It was a collection of message boards for the small number of people at academic and technological institutions who knew of its existence. People like Brad Templeton, who until then used the computer only to play games and make spreadsheets.

“Usenet was an epiphany for me. I understood that the real purpose, the most important use of computers was to talk to other people,” recalls Brad.

There were Usenet pages devoted to conversations about atheism, sex, wine, or technology.

“It was like a square. Every night, your computer would call other computers and it would back up with them, and then you could talk to people all over the world.”

A dot

Brad accessed Usenet through the University of Waterloo in Canada, where he had studied, as it was not something anyone could connect to from home.

Typically, a computer was needed in a lab, computer company, or university.

“Therefore, the public was highly educated, generally well-to-do, probably not as ethnically diverse and tech savvy. An elite.”

To get an idea of ​​how much, one day in 1982, Brad posted a message suggesting that emails would be easier to read if they had a dot. Others agreed, which is why our email addresses now end in .com.

But Brad wanted his Usenet legacy to be more fun than that, so he created his own humorous message board called rec.humor.funny (RHF), which quickly gained thousands of subscribers.

a joke a day

People sent him jokes, and the ones he found funniest became part of a collection from which his computer randomly picked one and published it every morning.

And one day, one of them made him a different kind of pioneer – the first person in recorded history to be publicly embarrassed by something he did online.

“It was a joke based on Jewish and Scottish stereotypes. And the randomness of the computer chose to cast it on one of Kristallnacht’s anniversaries, the Night of Crystals.”

“The fact is, when it came out, it infuriated a Jew at the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in the United States,” Brad said.

That Jew was a Brit named Jonathan Richmond, who unfortunately died last year. He lived at MIT with another Brit who remembers the incident well. He didn’t want to be identified, so let’s call him Amir.

“We were both sensitive to racism and anti-Semitism, so it wasn’t unusual for us to be bothered by that sort of thing. But that particular joke affected us personally. Plus, there was something really important about the date, for Kristallnacht.”

That’s why Jonathan and Amir also became pioneers – no one had ever tried to discipline the online world before.

Jonathan appealed to the Usenet community, writing that he generally liked jokes that made him laugh at himself, but couldn’t tolerate the bigoted humor associated with stalking and murder.

But the Usenet people responded by calling him a fool and hardly anyone took his side.

If you think Jonathan and Amir were overreacting, Amir digs into the context a little bit.

“My parents came to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s, when there were signs in the windows of homes and businesses announcing that Asians and Blacks were not accepted. I was attacked several times on the streets. 1980, in part because we were fed up with racist abuses.”

Coincidentally, before going to MIT, Amir attended the same university where Brad posted his jokes.

The University of Waterloo used to be a talent pool.

“In addition, he was responsible for sending more graduates to Microsoft – which was the biggest company at the time – than any other university on the planet.”

So it seemed to Amir and Jonathan that the whole thing was a bad omen. A tone was being set in that new world that could affect future generations.

“I knew that my university had a big role in the entire information technology space and that if something like that wasn’t controlled, it would have a big negative impact as well, so it had to be nipped in the bud,” says Amir.

But his attempts had failed so far. What resource did they have?

the fourth power

They came up with the idea of ​​taking advantage of Amir’s visit to his girlfriend in Waterloo to talk to the local newspaper.

“I remember that when I read these jokes, my stomach dropped,” says journalist Luisa D’amato.

“Although I was approaching the subject with a reporter’s eye, paying due attention to all sides of the story, jokes like this made me feel marginalized and maligned.”

“In the mainstream media, if you don’t like something, you can complain to some body that regulates it. But that was like the Wild West.”

After investigating, Luisa published an article titled “University of Waterloo computer system is used to send racist jokes”.

“It was embarrassing for the university. They didn’t like being on the front page of the paper as involved in horrible racism and anti-Semitism.”

Still, Brad was inundated with messages of support from Usenet users, as well as a letter from a Nazi who had fought for Hitler and lived in Canada, telling him that it was great for people to tell jokes about Jews.

“The university announced almost immediately that it would not tolerate being a center for this kind of offensive material and suspended Brad Templeton’s account,” says Luisa.

“I was tormented, I couldn’t sleep well,” says Brad.

But Jonathan and Amir’s victory was short-lived, something the Usenet community could have told them beforehand.

Nothing to do

“This was the first time I’ve seen someone in a position of authority trying to ban something on Usenet, and I remember thinking, ‘What idiots! They think they can ban it. It won’t work,'” said the Usenet pioneer and computer scientist Brian Reed, who at the time was an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University in the heart of emerging Silicon Valley.

“All the technologists understood that the internet was uncensored. It was designed to be that way. If you were banned from doing something, nothing would change because another hundred people would continue with the task.”

Several Usenet users offered to host Brad’s website, which he immediately reactivated.

But the battle was not over.

Meanwhile, in California…

The fate of the anti-Semitic joke was about to be disputed again, this time at Stanford University, where the verdict would affect the lives of everyone who has ever used social media.

In the 1980s, the Stanford campus was a very progressive place. But there were a small number of conservative students with a powerful way to make their voices heard: the Stanford Review journal.

Its editor was Peter Thiel, later founder of PayPal, and also an early investor in Facebook, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Yelp and Spotify, which for decades would personify Silicon Valley’s libertarian culture.

In the pages of the newspaper, he and his team lamented political correctness.

And an incident sparked a polarizing conflict.

While all this was happening at Stanford University of Waterloo, after a conversation about whether Beethoven was of African descent, two students who found the idea ridiculous painted stereotypically black features on a photo of the musician and placed it on another student’s bedroom door. who was advocating this and was African American.

The two students were expelled from the university residence.

There were marches calling for standards to ban racial hatred on campus, a type of activism that was not uncommon in universities at the time.

More unusual was the reaction of conservative students who, through the Stanford Review, questioned the expulsion of the two students over a pamphlet that might simply have been thrown away, and challenged the audience by asking whether they really believed in free speech.

Amidst this tense atmosphere, a Usenet user named Jean Janice, who worked at the Stanford University Computer Center, logged in to watch Brad Templeton’s joke of the day.

crucial moment

“I thought it was funny and then all the fuss started about whether that kind of material should be there,” recalls Jean.

To her, the closure of Brad’s website over the joke was ridiculous, and she told her boss John Sack, the director of the Stanford Data Center, thinking that he would probably also think it was a storm in a teapot .

But it looked more serious to him and he decided to talk to his superiors.

John had spent decades behind the scenes at Stanford, silently looking for the best ways to publish academic journals online. But that day it was up to him to figure out how Stanford was supposed to react to the joke.

And since it was Stanford in the late 1980s, it was a pivotal moment in history. Stanford pioneered the implementation of the idea that a college could create companies that become centers of business excellence, which really was the birth of Silicon Valley.

And these companies would focus on one thing.

“Computer use was starting in a social context, so we were navigating the gray areas of how much to allow the computer to do by and for people,” emphasizes John.

Brad’s joke would be the perfect test case. The architects of the emerging internet were watching.

“The course was not clear. Eventually, we would have to make a decision.”

the end point

After weeks of deliberation, it was announced that Brad’s page would also be banned from Stanford.

The reason was explained in a detailed and candid essay. In short, Stanford’s love of free speech mattered less than his collective quest for a better way for each person to be recognized as an individual, not a caricature.

Then hell broke loose in the form of a giant at Stanford, the now-deceased tenured professor John McCarthy, one of the biggest names in computing at the time and one of the founders of the concept of artificial intelligence.

Horrified, he posted a fierce response, calling John Sack a lackey.

It launched one of the first online petitions in Internet history, collecting 100 faculty signatures. Then, as now, the power of the online petition was formidable: the ban on Brad’s joke page was quickly reversed.

John McCarthy’s winning argument boiled down to: “We are exploring cutting-edge computing technology. We need to discover the limits of free speech bias by finding them. Or crossing them.”

And this is the internet we live with: a utopia of libertarian engineers in which freedom of expression flourished regardless of the dangers it might pose to society.

Dangers that are not just offensive words but false news as well.

And because unfettered free speech leads to conflicts that keep people online longer than harmony, it’s a profitable ideology for tech companies.