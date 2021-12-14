the summary of the soccer market at Grêmio

Credit: Lucas Uebel – Grêmio

After yet another relegation in Brasileirão, Immortal is preparing a major overhaul in its squad for the next season, a number of players should leave and the payroll of Tricolor Gaucho should be greatly reduced. Douglas Costa is unlikely to continue, Rafinha’s future is uncertain and young people like Vanderson and Jean Pyerre must be negotiated as well.

Grêmio promotes barge and dismisses three players from the squad after relegation

Immortal released attacking midfielder Everton, defensive midfielder Victor Bobsin and defender Paulo Miranda to look for new teams to act as of January and other names should come out on the boat.

Manager defines Douglas Costa’s future for 2022: “Dearly expensive and little return”

After off-field controversies and little performance in the four-lines, the player will hardly remain at Immortal in 2022. The forward is intended by Brazilian clubs, MLS teams and the Arab world.

Rafinha accepts offers and opens the game about staying at Grêmio

Tricolor side regretted the relegation and has an undefined future for 2022.

Mercado da Bola: Grêmio will have a meeting with Bruno Cortez for renewal

If some names are leaving, others should continue to Serie B and Cortez should be one of them, the full-back was hired in 2017 for the Libertadores da América dispute; Current contract ends at the end of 2021.

Ruan says goodbye to the Guild “ashamed” by the relegation and hoping to return one day: “Better dead than red”

Defender Ruan Tressoldi will leave Tricolor Gaucho to play for Sassuolo, from Italy, in 2022.

Casting makeover: Grêmio confirms Vanderson and Jean Pyerre’s proposals

Two other names that must leave the Immortal are young Vanderson and Jean Pyerre. The first is heading to Brentford, from England, while the midfielder goes to Alaves, from Spain.

Bahia does not renew with Juninho Capixaba, who returns to Grêmio

The left-back’s loan contract with Bahia ends this December and will not be renewed. Like Immortal, Tricolor Baiano was also relegated to Série B.