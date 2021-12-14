‘The Voice Brasil’ opens live stage with voting; understand! | 2021

It’s time for one of the most important phases of The Voice Brasil. This Tuesday, the 14th, the Live Shows and candidates deal for the first time with direct public opinion. Coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló are in charge of preparing the six voices of their teams for a new presentation and rooting for the result of the popular decision.

In the first two shows, the technicians divide their teams into trios and only one of the voices is chosen through voting to advance in the program. There are two classified from each team for the Semifinal, which takes place on the 20th.

Find out how to vote for ‘The Voice Brasil’; click here!

Next Tuesday – The Voice Brasil fair starts live phase

On Thursday, 12/16, the other half of the groups introduce themselves and the process is repeated: Ammora Alves, Cristiane de Paula and Gustavo Matias sing for team brown; Eulá, Giuliano Eriston and NYAH represent the Teló Team; Anna Júlia, Dona Preta and WD are coming for the IZA team; Gustavo Boná, Júlia Paz and Thais Piza perform at the Lulu Team; and Danilo Moreno, Dielle Anjos and Wina compete for the second place in the Claudia team.

See how the teams are doing so far 👇

Team Brown: Cristiane de Paula, Lysa Ngaca, Ammora Alves, Nêgamanda, Serena, Gustavo Matias.

Claudia Team: Ariane Zaine, Wina, Bruno Fernandez, Dielle Anjos, Danilo Moreno, Cibelle Hespanhol.

IZA Team: WD, Hugo Rafael, Luiza Dutra, Dona Preta, Anna Júlia, Criston Lucas.

Team Lulu: Carlos Filho, Gustavo Boná, Thais Piza, Bruno Rodriguez, Júlia Paz, Léo Pinheiro.

Teló Team: Anna Júlia, Júlia Rezende, Fernanda de Lima, Eulá, Giuliano Eriston, NYAH, Thór Junior.

THE The Voice Brazil has artistic direction of Creso Eduardo Macedo, apresentation of James Leifert and André Marques, with Jeniffer Birth backstage. The reality show airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, after ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, on TV Globo, and the episodes are re-run on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively, on ‘Multishow’, from 8:30 pm.