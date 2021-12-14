‘The Witcher’, ‘Elite’ and ‘Superstore’: Check out this week’s releases on Netflix

The end of the year will be a period of long-awaited releases on Netflix. With the return of successful series like ‘The Witcher’, ‘Snake Kai’, ‘Elite’, ‘Emily in Paris’, the end of the year is filled with “marathonable” options.

This week (December 13th-19th), the highlights go to the new season of ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Elite: Short Stories 2’, as well as various Christmas releases for the end of the year.

Check out:

12/15

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

While Cayetana tries to get over her ex-boyfriend with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life.

Tampa Bay for Sale

Allure Realty Realtors mix work with fun and dominate Tampa’s upscale real estate market.

Superstore: An Inconvenience Store – Season 6

The series returns for the sixth and final season with episodes set and recorded during the pandemic.

The Hand of God – The Hand of God

In 1980s Naples, the young Fabietto lives his love for football. Until a family tragedy sets him on the path to movie life.

12/16

​​A Christmas Wife

Three brothers launch into fierce competition over their mother’s Christmas wish and the grand prize that goes with it.

A Toast to Christmas: City Lights

After a year of relationship, Callie and Joseph leave the ranch to settle family business in San Francisco with their marriage in sight.

The Fascinating World of Corals

A baby puffer fish traverses a haunting microscopic world of fantastical creatures in search of a home in the Great Barrier Reef.

Aggretsuko – Season 4

Retsuko tries to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake of her life after the company’s new president takes the office to a new extreme.

12/17

The Witcher – Season 2

The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for season two. Starring Henry Cavill.

Fast & Furious – Asphalt Spies – Season 6

The final season takes the Asphalt Spies across the world from the Alps to the Arctic and back to Los Angeles — in battle against the worst of enemies.

